Former House of Representatives member Abba Adamu has died after being abducted by bandits along the Abuja-Kaduna highway

The former lawmaker was reportedly kidnapped alongside his associate, Ali Tukur Gantsa, while travelling for a political engagement in Abuja

Sources said the kidnappers demanded a huge ransom before negotiations led to a reduced payment, after which Gantsa was freed

Former federal lawmaker and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Abba Adamu, has reportedly died in captivity after being abducted by bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

Adamu, who represented the Birniwa/Guri/Kirikasamma federal constituency of Jigawa State in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011, was kidnapped on Monday around the Jere axis of the busy highway.

Abducted while travelling for a political engagement, former lawmaker Abba Adamu dies after a bandit attack on the Abuja-Kaduna highway. Photo credit: @KafinHausaa/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He was travelling to Abuja for a political engagement alongside his associate, Ali Tukur Gantsa, when the gunmen intercepted them.

The incident was confirmed by Sabo Nakudu, a former senator and ADC stalwart in Jigawa State, in a statement shared on Facebook.

Ransom negotiations reportedly reduced from N200m

Sources familiar with the incident disclosed that the abductors initially demanded ₦200 million for the release of the victims.

The amount was later reportedly negotiated down to ₦50 million before payment was made.

Family sources said Adamu, who reportedly suffered from asthma and hypertension, was denied access to his medication during captivity, leading to a deterioration in his health condition.

An insider revealed that the ransom was delivered to the kidnappers by Adamu’s son and driver.

Associate regains freedom as family prepares burial

After the payment, Gantsa was released by the abductors, who allegedly showed him Adamu’s body before handing over his remains to the family.

The deceased politician’s body has since been returned to his relatives for burial.

The latest incident has once again raised concerns over persistent insecurity and repeated kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, one of Nigeria’s most dangerous road corridors.

2 bandits kigpins killed

Previously, Legit.ng reported that troops of Sector 2 of the Nigerian Army have neutralised two popular bandit kingpins in Gomina and Anaruwa, as well as seven others, during multiple operations carried out in the last three days in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The development was confirmed in a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Army/Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma.

Source: Legit.ng