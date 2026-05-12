A Nigerian man shared a heartbreaking video posted by the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo before his death

In the video posted via his official X account, the late actor acted out some interesting scenes, as if he were in heaven

Emotional reactions followed the video as social media users took turns to mourn the death of the late actor

A Nigerian man shared a video online that showed the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo performing scenes that depicted heaven before his death.

The resurfaced clip sparked an outpouring of grief across social media as users spoke on the actor’s work and his passing.

Man shares video late Alexx Ekubo posted about heaven before he passed away. Photo credit: @mrzken11, Alex Ekubo/X.

Source: Twitter

Man posts Alexx Ekubo's video about heaven

The post was shared by a user identified as @mrzken11 on X, who mourned his demise.

In his accompanying caption, he noted that Ekubo had created a video about heaven and had since passed on.

The video showed the actor portraying moments that suggested an afterlife setting, and it quickly went viral after being reposted.

"Alexx Ekubo made a video about heaven now he is in Heaven," the caption read.

Man shares one of Alexx Ekubo's last videos, acting scenes about heaven. Photo credit: Alex Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Following the circulation of the footage, many social media users expressed sorrow and offered condolences.

Netizens recalled Ekubo’s contributions to Nollywood and shared memories of roles they had followed over the years.

Nigerians mourn the death of Alexx Ekubo

Fans and members of the public mourned the loss of the actor, with comments focusing on his talent and presence in the Nigerian film industry.

@Alphaviruse:please respect his wish, Alex never wanted his diagnosis to be publicly, he spends his last moment in the presence of and family members."

@Ritzzymykelson said:

"May the soul of Alex Ekubo and all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace, may his soul rest in peace. Amen."

@harmonyrosec said:

"Please don’t do a caption like this. He didn’t marry or have kids and so?? Please may his soul rest in peace."

@r3y Issa bubblegum said:

"Guy this life no balance o. Just saw it on twitter bro next time don’t put that write up please."

@DE BIGJOE CONCEPT LIMITED said:

"Hello. If this ever finds you, just know we came from a time that quietly drained us. Not all wounds showed, but they were there, sitting heavy in our hearts while we carried on like everything was okay. We learned how to be strong before we even understood what strength meant. We figured things out on our own, made mistakes we couldn’t undo, and faced consequences we weren’t ready for. There were days we felt invisible, like no one truly saw us, and nights that felt too long because our thoughts wouldn’t let us rest. We smiled when we were breaking, stayed when we should have left, and trusted when we should have protected ourselves. Life didn’t slow down for our pain, it just kept moving, and we had no choice but to move with it, even when we felt lost inside ourselves. To you reading this, don’t ignore yourself the way we did sometimes. Pay attention to your heart, protect your peace, and don’t wait until you’re completely drained before you choose yourself. Life can be heavy, heavier than it looks, but if you’re still here, still trying, even when it hurts, that means something real. Hold on to that, and don’t lose yourself in the process. CHIBUZOR JOSEPH IGNATUS 11:24PM MAY 12 2026."

@just a bad person added:

"As he don die now he video go con Dey fly for TikTok up and down, chai. Rip may God continue to console his family and give them strength in this painful time."

See the X post below:

Man shares one of Alexx Ekubo's videos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook following the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

In his post, he lamented the actor’s demise and shared one of the last videos taken before his unexpected passing.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng