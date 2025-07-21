Just In: Buhari’s Grave Has a New Look As Photos Emerge
- The grave of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari has gotten a new look, as seen in trending photos
- Photos of the new look surfaced on social media platform X and captured some mourners offering prayers by the graveside
- In a twist, Nigerians have shared their views regarding the actions of the mourners, as some Nigerians wondered if Buhari's grave is now politicians' campaign point
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The grave of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, at age 82, in a London hospital after a prolonged illness, has gotten a new look.
An X user identified as A. Ayofe, @abdullahayofel, disclosed this in a post shared on his social media page on Friday, July 18, 2025.
The post, accompanied by photos, read:
"The Grave of Late President Muhammadu Buhari Has a New Look!❤️🕊️."
How Buhari was honoured and buried
Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.
The exact spot where the former president Muhammadu Buhari frequently sat in his residence, the garden to be precise, was selected as the site for his final resting place.
But on Thursday, July 17, during an an expanded special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu renamed the University of Maiduguri in Borno state as Muhammadu Buhari University, after the late former president.
Nigerians react as Buhari’s grave has a new look
As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of the social media influencer on X and reacted to the new look. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;
@sky2112002 tweeted:
"May Allah forgive him of his shortcomings."
@Sadiq90s
"May bubu rest in peace.
"Some politicians don get campaign point."
@Olu_las tweeted:
"Rest in peace."
@oyinkansolaodu7
"I wonder the reason for all this prayers is it for the dead or for themselves."
@xandpress tweeted:
"Why are they worshiping him?"
@momodu_felix tweeted:
"After all the billions he made, see where they buried him."
See the photos below;
Akpabio fires shot at Buhari’s critics
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, slammed those criticising the late Buhari.
Speaking during the special Federal Executive Council meeting held in honour of the late statesman in Abuja, Akpabio shared how he ruled Nigeria in honesty and transparency.
Akpabo spoke after President Tinubu honoured his predecessor and renamed UNIMAID after him, describing him as a honourable man.
Source: Legit.ng
