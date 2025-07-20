Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson for the New Democratic Frontiers (NDF), has reacted to the death of the former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson for the New Democratic Frontiers (NDF), has described the death of the late President Muhammadu Buhari as a national loss to Nigeria.

Legit.ng reported that Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, at age 82, in a London hospital after a prolonged illness.

The remains of former Nigerian leader were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, July 20, Akinniyi stated that Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were individuals privileged to lead the nation twice.

Akinniyi opined thus:

"Gen. Muhammadu Buhari remains one of the two individuals who were privileged to lead Nigeria twice - as a military junta and an elected president. First was Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo, then Buhari. It is sad to lose any human and an elder statesman of his calibre is a loss to the country at large."

Recall that during his 2015 presidential campaign, the late Buhari said “On corruption, there will be no confusion as to where I stand. Corruption will have no place, and the corrupt will not be appointed into my administration.”

However, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, empahsised that although Buhari was seen as incorruptible, but corruption reigned supreme under his watch as Nigeria is yet to recover from his administration's economic policies.

The political analyst told Legit.ng that:

"While he is seen as a austere and incorruptible, a lot of corrupt acts went on under his administration. There were a lot of power abuses from his handlers (especially people in his inner power circle).

"He was in charge of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, and we haven't recovered from his economic policies. Inflation was at an all time high with the highest headline percentage increase ever. Personally, he didn't handle the issue of insecurity and economy very well - we might have reduced terrorism but banditry and kidnapping is the order of the day. These started under his watch.

"Practically, whatever we witnessed was the best he could offer and any blame on him now is unnecessary, as we have a new government for the last two years."

How will Nigeria will remember Buhari?

Speaking further on Buhari's legacies and service to the nation, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, Spokesperson for the New Democratic Frontiers (NDF) stated that Nigeria will miss a man who fought hard to rule the country.

He stated that the late Buhari did his best and remained the political leader of the north.

Akinniyi said:

"Nigeria will miss a man who fought hard to be president after 3 consecutive times until his merger with a Southern bloc. He became president and got thrown off balance on how to govern. He was described as the political leader of Northern Nigeria — the Man who is seen as someone who hates stealing and looking. No doubt, he is one of the great men to have ruled Nigeria. May his soul rest in peace."

How Buhari was honoured and buried

Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

The exact spot where the former President Muhammadu Buhari frequently sat in his residence, the garden to be precise, was selected as the site for his final resting place.

But on Thursday, July 17, during an an expanded special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu renamed the University of Maiduguri in Borno state as Muhammadu Buhari University, after the late former president.

