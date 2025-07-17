President Bola Tinubu has announced a special executive council meeting for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that "this special session is part of our collective tribute to a leader who served Nigeria with discipline, courage, and unwavering patriotism."

The solemn and emotional gathering held at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, July 17, was presided over by President Tinubu, who delivered a stirring tribute to his predecessor and celebrated the life of the former president.

Tinubu, who earlier announced the meeting in a tweet, explained that Buhari's life was marked with discipline, unwavering patriotism and moral fortitude. He added the former president was not a perfect leader, just as no leader was ever perfect, but a good, decent and honourable man.

President Tinubu acknowledged that though Buhari's legacies could be subjected to debate like all other records, and insisted that the character the former president brought to public life, the incorruptible standard he represented and the moral force he carried would be unforgettable.

Former President Buhari died at an undisclosed hospital in London on Sunday, July 13. His remains were repatriated to Nigeria on Tuesday, July 15, and were given a state burial, where President Tinubu led the federal government delegation.

VP Shettima visits Buhari's family

Vice President Kashim Shettima had earlier visited the family of the late former president in London and coordinated the paperwork for the repatriation to Nigeria. Shettima had visited the Buhari family on the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu earlier announced that he will personally receive the remains of the former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, at a London hospital, in Katsina on Tuesday, July 15.

The body of Buhari, who was the Nigerian president between 2015 and 2023, is expected to arrive in Katsina by 12 pm on Tuesday. Mohammed Idris, the Minister for Information and National Orientation, disclosed the development in a statement on Monday, July 14.

The minister further explained that a high-level delegation of the federal government, led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, is in London to conclude documentation and other logistical arrangements to repatriate the remains of the former president into the country.

