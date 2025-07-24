President Bola Tinubu, in a veiled comment, described the leading opposition as a sinking ship, adding that it would be a bad idea to dump such a party

The president, while speaking at the APC NEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 24, also urged politicians to desist from joining the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition and the ADC

This came after the APC elected Tinubu's minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, as its new national chairman

President Bola Tinubu has veiledly dug the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC), calling on more opposition leaders to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president made the statement while speaking at the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 24, saying the door is open to defecting politicians to join the ruling party.

President Bola Tinubu fires shots at the PDP, coalition

Tinubu, in his statement, stated that it was not a bad idea to dump a sinking ship and a coalition of confusion. His statement reads in part, “It’s not a bad idea to abandon a sinking ship and be absent from a coalition of confusion.”

APC elects new national chairman

At the NEC meeting, the APC elected President Tinubu's minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, as its new national chairman. Yilwatda is the 2023 governorship candidate of the APC in Plateau, a north-central state.

The North Central region had earlier stepped up its game to produce the next national chairman of the party, following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje, who was from the North West and a former governor of Kano.

Recall that Ganduje resigned from the position in June, citing health challenges, but political actors have expressed the view that his resignation was due to the internal power play and strategic permutations within the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Following Ganduje's resignation, Ali Dalori, the APC deputy national chairman, was appointed as the acting national chairman of the party.

Agenda of APC NEC meeting

Several sources within the ruling party have disclosed that the agenda of the meeting included the selection of a national chairman, party congresses and the update from the Constitutional Review Committee, among others.

One of the sources at the APC National Secretariat disclosed that many of the party leaders who in support of Dalore to remain as the acting national chairman of the party until a formal elective convention would be held and a new national working committee would emerge.

Another source added that the party stakeholders include members of the Progressive Governors Forum and the current national working committee. He noted that they were waiting for President Tinubu to take a final position on the party's leadership.

APC finally elects new national chairman after Abdullahi Ganduje's resignation

Akwa Ibom APC leaders visit Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has played host to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the presidential villa on Friday, July 18.

The presidency announced the visit in a tweet, adding that Governor Eno is now the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Eno recently dumped the PDP for the APC, becoming the second of his kind within two months to months.

