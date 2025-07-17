Nigeria's former President Muhammad Buhari was buried on Tuesday, July 15, in the backyard of his home in northern Katsina state

Buhari's corpse, draped in Nigeria's white and green colours, was received by President Bola Tinubu, government officials, and others

An image showing Aisha, Nigeria's former first lady, in an emotional moment has caught the attention of many internet users

Daura, Katsina state - Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was buried in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state, on Tuesday, July 15.

Legit.ng reports that hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects, with President Bola Tinubu having also attended the state burial.

Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, aged 82, in London, United Kingdom (UK), after battling an undisclosed illness. He had often traveled to the city to seek medical help, even during his presidency.

Buhari's coffin, draped in Nigeria's white and green national colors, had arrived at the airport in Katsina state earlier on Tuesday, July 15.

The coffin was received by President Tinubu, government officials, and other top personalities.

A military parade was held at the airport, as gun salutes were fired in Buhari's honour before his body was taken to his hometown, about 49 miles (80 kilometers) away.

Tinubu has declared seven days of national mourning to honor Buhari's life, with Tuesday, July 15, having been a public holiday too.

Picture of emotional Aisha Buhari elicits reactions

On December 2, 1989, Aisha married now-late Muhammadu Buhari, who had five children from a previous marriage to Safinatu Yusuf. Aisha and Muhammadu Buhari have five children together.

Bashir Ahmad, Buhari's former aide, posted the picture of an emotion-filled Aisha on his verified X account.

Ahmad posted the said picture, with the accompanying texts:

"See how Aisha Buhari hugged the Nigerian flag that draped the remains of GENERAL Buhari after it was solemnly handed over to her by President Bola Tinubu."

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@Ashabul_Jannaah wrote:

"That moment was beyond words.

"A widow, a flag, a farewell to a nation’s general.

"May Allah comfort her and grant Baba Buhari eternal rest."

Folashade Aduke commented:

"Emotional moment. May his soul rest in peace."

@Dele93748586 wrote:

"This is so emotional."

@Keveen said:

"So sorry for your loss."

Jacob Dumudje said:

"So emotional."

@MmGangara wrote:

"Such is life, may his gentle soul rest in Jannatul Firdaus Amin thumma Amin. It's heartbreaking moment indeed losing bread winner and all what you have in this world is not easy with her and the rest of the families including his well wishers indeed is a great loss."

@OlabodeAbdul11 wrote:

"I sympathise with the entire family, friends, associates, and the good people of Katsina, particularly Daura people. This is a big tragedy. We pray Allah forgive him all his shortcomings and grant him Aljanah fridausy."

Video shows Aisha Buhari weeping

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aisha Buhari, Zahra Buhari Indimi, and other family members wept.

Aisha was captured in a video during the presidential condolence visit to the Buhari's relatives in London on Monday, July 14.

