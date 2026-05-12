A 60-year-old woman has poured out her frustration on social media over her current situation since her failed relocation attempts

According to the woman, she sold all her properties, but her relocation dream crashed several times as six embassies rejected her

A video of the woman, who now works as a bus driver in Nigeria, has triggered emotional reactions on social media, with many encouraging her

A woman, who is 60 years old, has urged internet users to heed her and learn from her story.

In a TikTok video, the woman, known online as @grandmalittleashlee, revealed that she now drives a bus in the city after facing visa rejection multiple times.

A woman says she was rejected in six different embassies. Photo Credit: @grandmalittleashlee

Source: TikTok

According to @grandmalittleashlee, she was rejected in six different embassies after selling her properties in anticipation of her relocation.

In her TikTok video, she said:

"Listen to a 60-year-old frustrated woman driving a keke bus in a city after being rejected in 6 different embassies after selling all her property."

In the comment section, she further lamented with the remark:

"What a life."

Legit.ng reached out to the woman for comments, but she had yet to respond at the time of this report.

A woman says she was rejected at six different embassies and had sold all her properties. Photo Credit: @grandmalittleashlee

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Woman's situation touches people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's lamentation below;

Ire Mide said:

"Same here we have the same experience my shop self burn on top."

DL_IMOLE 💡🌟 said:

"God doesn't care about age when he wants to restore. I pray he restores you and gives you answers with full understanding."

lusciouscraft said:

"I don’t know why people will always invest their life for something that’s not sure."

FOM OFFICIAL said:

"60-year-old woman, God did not reject you. Ask him what to do,he will direct you. God encourage you in Jesus name."

Butter_Mint said:

"But you didn’t say anything, what are we listening to?? What’s the moral of the story?? Should we not apply for visa or should we be careful of the visa we apply for? Or should we not sell our property or belongings?"

LUXURY HAIRMPIRE la cute said:

"Mama, don't give up on ursef. i was rejected at the embassy 3 times. but i just realised i was bejng prepared for the life ahead and there is no way i will succeed in the mission if i was across the seas. all glory to the universe becauee he will make it happen at the right time. i know by then i wojld have been fully equipped and prepared for the journey."

Christiana Balogun said:

"God got your back. Life begins with courage. Hugs from the senior citizens."

Kayla Edo said:

"Omo visa denial nor be small pain 😩I haven’t slept since 2 weeks because my visa got rejected for the 3rd time."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who sold all her properties and relocated to the UK had posted a sad update after five years.

Banker who sold all her properties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the sad thing that happened to a banker who sold all her properties to relocate to the UK.

The lady said she was working as a banker, but she decided it was time for her to hustle abroad as well. In a TikTok video posted by @queenkwab, the lady said she resigned from her banking job and moved to the UK in search of a better life.

According to her, after resigning from her banking job, she went ahead to sell her properties. She also emptied her savings and handed the money to an agent who was helping her get a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) to enable her to work in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng