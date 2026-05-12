Now married to Lindsay Usich, Marilyn Manson was previously linked to several high-profile women, including Rose McGowan, Dita Von Teese, and Evan Rachel Wood. His relationships frequently attracted media attention, particularly his engagement to Wood and the abuse allegations and lawsuit that later made global headlines.

Marilyn Manson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (L), and he arrives at the Cyndi Lauper And Friends: Home For The Holidays Benefit (R). Photo: John Shearer, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Actress Esmé Bianco , known for Game of Thrones , sued Marilyn Manson in 2021 , alleging abuse and controlling behaviour.

, known for , , alleging abuse and controlling behaviour. The rock singer's turbulent relationship with Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood became public in 2007 and lasted until their brief engagement ended in 2010 .

became public in and lasted until their brief engagement . Manson and the burlesque icon Dita Von Teese met in 2001 and married in December 2005 , with their divorce finalised in 2007 .

and married in , with their . The American musician was engaged to Rose McGowan between 1999 and 2001 .

between . Manson is currently married to photographer Lindsay Usich, whom he wed in a private ceremony in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Brian Hugh Warner Known as Marilyn Manson Gender Male Date of birth 5 January 1969 Age 57 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Canton, Ohio, U.S. Current residence Los Angeles, California, U.S. Nationality American Ethnicity German-English-Irish Religion Church of Satan (honorary priesthood); raised Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Father Hugh Angus Warner Mother Barbara J. Wyer Marital status Married Wife Lindsay Usich High School GlenOak High School University Broward Community College (Journalism) Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, painter Instagram @marilynmanson TikTok @marilynmanson Facebook @MarilynManson X @marilynmanson

Inside Marilyn Manson’s relationship history

Before marrying Lindsay Usich in 2020, Marilyn Manson had a series of high-profile relationships that often made headlines. From engagements and marriages to controversial romances, here’s a look at Marilyn Manson’s dating history over the years.

Rose McGowan (1997–2001)

Marilyn Manson and American actress Rose McGowan were among the most high-profile couples of the late 1990s. They reportedly met after McGowan sent him a fan letter, and they remained engaged for 2 years. Their relationship was frequently in the spotlight, including her appearance in his Coma White music video.

Rose McGowan during the "Charmed" panel at the FAN EXPO Chicago 2024. Photo: Barry Brecheisen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The engagement ended in 2001, with McGowan initially attributing the split to a “lifestyle difference.” In her 2018 memoir Brave, as reported by Newsweek, she later expanded on the breakup, reflecting on public pressure and noting:

There was great love, but our lifestyles at the time were incompatible. I didn’t want to be a 'rock star's girlfriend' forever.

Dita Von Teese (2001–2007)

Marilyn Manson began dating burlesque performer Dita Von Teese in 2001. They married in a Gothic ceremony in Ireland in 2005.

Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese during the 59th Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Eddy LEMAISTRE (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Von Teese filed for divorce a year later on Christmas Eve, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She later said that drug use and infidelity contributed to the breakdown of the marriage.

In a 2021 Instagram statement, she clarified that her experience differed from other allegations. She wrote as reported by the LA Times:

Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse.

Evan Rachel Wood (2007–2010)

Evan Rachel Wood attends the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" New York Premiere. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

The American singer Marilyn Manson and actress Evan Rachel Wood began dating in 2007, when she was 19. Their relationship later inspired his album Eat Me, Drink Me. They were briefly engaged in 2010 before ending the relationship later that year.

In February 2021, Wood publicly identified Manson as her abuser, alleging years of manipulation and severe violence. Manson denied the allegations, describing them as “horrible distortions of reality.” By late 2024, he had withdrawn a defamation lawsuit against Wood and was ordered to cover her legal costs.

Esmé Bianco (2011)

Esme Bianco attends the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones". Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco briefly dated Marilyn Manson in 2011. She later became one of the first women to file a legal case against him, alleging sexual assault and coercive control.

In a 2021 interview with The Cut, she said:

I basically felt like a prisoner. I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet.

Bianco and Manson later settled her civil lawsuit in early 2023.

Lindsay Usich (2012–Present)

Photographer Lindsay Usich and Marilyn Manson attend The Art of Elysium's 13th Annual Heaven Gala. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Marilyn Manson began dating photographer Lindsay Usich in 2012. After an on-and-off relationship spanning about a decade, they married in a private ceremony during the 2020 lockdown. The wedding was later revealed in a conversation between Manson and actor Nicolas Cage for Interview Magazine, where Cage described joining via FaceTime:

I thought your wedding was beautiful because that’s what you were doing while you were in lockdown. I got to see a little of it on FaceTime, and I thought it was very beautiful, the way you sang 'Love Me Tender.'

Since then, Marilyn Manson's wife has remained by Manson's side through his legal challenges and his return to public attention in 2026.

FAQs

Who is Marilyn Manson? He is an American rock musician. Is Marilyn Manson married? Marilyn Manson has been married to American photographer Lindsay Usich since 2020. When did Marilyn Manson and Lindsay Usich get married? The singer married photographer Lindsay Usich in 2020. Were Marilyn Manson and Rose McGowan engaged? The two were famously engaged for two years before officially splitting in 2001. How many times has Marilyn Manson been married? Marilyn has been married twice, first to Dita Von Teese and later to Lindsay Usich. Did Marilyn Manson date Evan Rachel Wood? The pair was in a widely publicised relationship that started in 2007 and ended in 2010. Does Marilyn Manson have children? As of May 2026, Marilyn has no children.

Marilyn Manson’s dating history includes several high-profile relationships with notable names such as Rose McGowan, Dita Von Teese, and Evan Rachel Wood. His romantic life has often drawn intense media attention, particularly amid later legal controversies and public allegations. Today, he is married to photographer Lindsay Usich.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Nicki Minaj's ex-boyfriends before she got married. Before marrying Kenneth Petty in October 2019, she had a series of high-profile relationships with figures such as Safaree Samuels, Meek Mill, and Nas.

Nicki Minaj was in a widely publicised relationship with Meek Mill from 2015 to 2017. She and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are parents to a son. The rapper has since balanced motherhood with her thriving career and public appearances.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng