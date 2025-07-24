APC NEC confirms Nentawe Yilwatda as National Chairman after consensus ratification in Abuja, following Ganduje’s resignation

Yilwatda, a former INEC commissioner and Plateau APC guber candidate, is seen as a strategic pick ahead of party reforms and upcoming elections

Backed by top party leaders including Hope Uzodinma and Tajudeen Abbas, Yilwatda pledges to unite APC behind Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

FCT, Abuja - The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially announced Nentawe Yilwatda as the new National Chairman of the ruling party.

The confirmation came after a closed-door NEC meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, July 24, where party leaders unanimously ratified his nomination through consensus.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee officially names Abdullahi Ganduje’s successor as party chairman. Phiti credit: @officialAPCNG

Source: Twitter

Yilwatda, a former governorship candidate of the APC in Plateau State and an academic-turned-politician, succeeds Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who resigned recently due to health concerns.

APC chairmanship: Appointment of Yilwatda marks new era

Yilwatda’s emergence is widely viewed as a strategic move aimed at steering the party through upcoming elections and internal reforms.

His background as an academic, INEC official, and former minister positions him as a bridge between the party’s technocratic and political wings, Vanguard reported.

In his swearing-in speech, Yilwatda said:

“The building blocks and support that I require to drive the party’s agenda are needed from all of us, so we can fulfill the dream of Nigerians who have placed their hope in the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He added a rallying call for unity among members:

“I urge the leadership of the party, its members, and all of us here today to work together to realize the dream that Nigerians envision.”

APC chairmanship: Yilwatda enjoys widespread political backing

Widespread backing boosts Yilwatda’s leadership within the APC. Photo credit: @officialAPCNG

Source: Twitter

Yilwatda’s nomination received strong support, especially from Plateau state where he maintains close political ties with former Governor and current Senator Simon Lalong, TVC reported.

The motion for his appointment was formally moved by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma and seconded by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Yilwatda had previously been considered for a ministerial slot following Lalong’s resignation as Minister of Labour and Employment in August 2023 to assume his Senate seat. Ultimately, President Bola Tinubu appointed him Minister in October 2024.

Yilwatda: From academia to the party helm

Born on August 8, 1968, Yilwatda holds an academic background in engineering. He lectured at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, and served as the institution’s Director of ICT for over a decade.

Between 2017 and 2021, he served as a Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), overseeing elections in Benue, Anambra, Osun, Rivers, and Cross River states.

His trajectory from academia to the top of Nigeria’s ruling party underscores his growing influence and the APC’s confidence in his ability to lead the party through a critical phase of political transition.

APC: Yilwatda releases agenda to cripple PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Prof. Yilwatda Nentawe, the new national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has vowed to ensure unity in all the party organs and recognise all participants nationwide.

Nentawe, while giving his acceptance speech on Thursday, July 24, at the 14th APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja, vowed that his administration would expand the ruling party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng