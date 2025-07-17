The president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has released a fresh attack on those criticizing the late former President Muhammadu Buhari

Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has extolled the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who served Nigeria without mismanaging the nation’s treasury.

Akpabio slams those criticising late Buhari

Akpabio, who stated this at the special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in honour of Buhari in Abuja on Thursday, July 17, said even the former president’s critics would agree that he did not embezzle public funds while in office.

President Bola Tinubu presided over the special FEC session attended by high-profile dignitaries, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

But Akpabio said:

“And let us be honest, he was tough. He was a soldier who did not flinch under fire, a leader who did not flee from responsibility, and above all, a Nigerian whose loyalty to this nation was never up for sale.

“His toughness was born not out of pride but of a patriotism, a fierce, unrelenting belief that Nigeria, with all its challenges, was still worth fighting for. And yet some disagree with him.

“That is the nature of democracy. But even his fiercest critics will admit that he did not pilfer the nation’s boss, nor pander to its pleasures to the very end.

Speaking further, Akpabio further stated that Buhari sought duty when others sought glory.

He also described the former president as a leader who did not flee from challenges.

“President Buhari did not merely pass through the corridors of power; he left his boots and imprints in them. He believed that discipline mattered, that integrity mattered, that leadership, even when lonely, must be anchored on something greater than power,” he added.

Aisha Buhari absent at special FEC session

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, was notably absent from a special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) convened in honour of the late Buhari.

In a trending video, several members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and children of the late President Buhari were also present at the session.

Tinubu renames UNIMAID after Buhari

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government renamed the University of Maiduguri after late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The announcement was made at the ongoing Special Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu said the move was to honour the legacies of the late former President and what he stood for in Nigeria.

