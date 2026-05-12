Don Jazzy recently gave his review of actress Uche Montana's hit YouTube movie Monica 1 and 2

The ace music producer, in a video that has gone viral, mentioned some of the cast members who annoyed him

The Mavin boss' observations about Papa Monica stood out, as many netizens agreed with his stance

Nigerian ace music producer and Mavin record label boss owner Michael Collins, aka Don Jazzy, has applauded actress Uche Montana on her hit YouTube movie Monica 1 and 2.

In a video he shared via his official Instagram page on Monday, May 11, 2026, Don Jazzy gave a short review of the movie, which amassed over six million views within 24 hours after it premiered on YouTube, calling it beautiful and amazing.

Don Jazzy reveals nearly every character in Monica 2 annoyed him. Credit: donjazzy/uchemontana

Source: Instagram

The music producer humorously revealed that nearly every character in the movie annoyed him, especially Mama Monica, her brother, and his girlfriend.

He, however, sparked reactions online after he shared what he noticed about Papa Monica, played by actor Chris Biyibi, asking if he was a nice, unproblematic husband or simply weak for not confronting his family problems.

"Another thing we are not talking about, those of you that are married, the way Papa Monica was doing, is that how married men are supposed to behave? He was unproblematic, a good and nice man, or weak, we know he is nice, but he was seeing the whole atrocities going on, I don't know. Anyways, amazing movie, congratulations to everyone involved," Don Jazzy said in part.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Blessing Onwukwe, also now referred to as Mama Monica by fans, shared unknown details about Uche Montana's hit movie.

Onwukwe stated that she earned over ₦1 million for her role in Monica 2, her highest pay for a movie to date. According to the actress, Monica 2, which also featured Uche Montana, was shot in seven days, while Monica 1 was shot in five days.

Don Jazzy sparks reactions with comment about Papa Monica character in Uche Montana's movie. Credit: uchemontana

Source: Instagram

The video of Don Jazzy's review of Uche Montana's Monica is below:

Reactions as Don Jazzy reviews Uche Montana's Monica

Reacting, some netizens agreed with Don Jazzy's review while others commended Uche Montana and her cast members.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

oghenetilda commented:

"Papa Monica na weak man."

mamarolex commented:

"I feel the man was just scared of his wife and didn’t want to annoy her by saying anything. So weak is the word. Some men are like that."

DisBrdg commented:

"He wasn’t weak, he accepted the fact that he got married to a very bad woman(mama Monica) so for his sanity. He decided to act the weak man."

StellaM3527 said:

"Truly papa Monica is a weak man but the only reason he couldn't stand up to his wife is because he is not the breadwinner...he doesn't possess the qualities of THE MAN in the home... so whatever he can say or do is limited hence the problem he faced throughout his marriage."

Austeiin commented:

"Abeg make Una no dey generalize things abeg. It’s based on a true life event and that’s exactly how the real Papa Monica was captured. Yes, they’re men like that in some homes. But that’s not how married men behave or act oh! Such behavior isn’t a standard at all abeg."

What Toyin Abraham said about Uche Montana

Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham firmly distanced herself from an online drama after a critic tried pitting her against Uche Montana over her surprising streaming numbers.

The critic dragged Toyin into the discourse by comparing the sudden success of the actress' Monica movie, Imisi, which took a whole week to accumulate three million views.

The Oversabi Aunty's response further sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens criticising her.

Source: Legit.ng