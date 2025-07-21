The youngest child of the late President Muhammadu Buhari has shared her deep reflection about life and spirituality

In an emotional tribute, Noor Buhari recounted how life has not been the same since the death of her father

Noor also expressed deep appreciation to everyone for the outpouring of support so far and further appealed to Nigerians to remember her late father in their prayers

Noor, the youngest daughter of Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed deep sorrow following the death of her father.

Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, died after a prolonged illness at a London hospital at the age of 82. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Reflecting on his death, Noor described her father’s grave as brighter than thrones, adding that the past days were painfully quiet and emotionally heavy.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on her Instagram story one week after the passing of the former president, Noor asserted that life has taken on a different tone since the loss.

“Some graves are brighter than thrones. Because their owners lived for no one but Allah”, she said.

Every day since has felt quieter - Noor Buhari

As reported by Daily Trust, the quote accompanied a throwback video of her with her parents.

She noted the emotional toll and the void left behind.

The youngest daughter of Nigeria’s late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, poured out her heart in an emotional tribute. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: @BuhariCentre

Source: Twitter

“It has been a week since daddy returned to his creator. Every day since has felt quieter, heavier, and not quite the same,” she wrote.

Noor, who has maintained a relatively private profile over the years, also accompanied her message with prayers for her father’s forgiveness and eternal peace.

“Please keep daddy in your prayers. May we all be reunited with our loved ones in Jannah one day. Ameen,” she added.

How Buhari was honoured and buried

Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

But on Thursday, July 17, during an an expanded special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu renamed the University of Maiduguri in Borno state as Muhammadu Buhari University, after the late former president.

