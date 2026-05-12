The Nigerian movie industry was thrown into deep mourning following the tragic passing of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo after a private health battle

Top Nollywood movie stars like Deyemi Okanlawon and Bolanle Ninalowo took to their social media pages to share their heartbreaking pain over the sudden loss of their beloved colleague

Actress Bimbo Ademoye also shared her grief online as she reflected on the emptiness of life, while devastated fans flooded the internet with touching messages for the late star

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning after the passing of popular actor Alexx Ekubo, who died following a battle with kidney cancer.

The shocking news has left fans and colleagues heartbroken, with tributes pouring in across social media from fellow stars and admirers of his work.

After the news of Alexx Ekubo's death broke online, actor Deyemi Okanlawon reacted with deep emotion, sharing a playful old video where he carried Alexx on his back.

Nollywood stars react emotionally after Alexx Ekubo’s death as colleagues flood social media with touching farewell messages. Photo: iamnino_b/deyemitheactor/bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

In the clip, now circulating and sparking emotions online, both of them were laughing and enjoying the moment.

Watch the video shared on X below:

He later posted a heartfelt message asking God for strength and protection over loved ones.

“Father today was a tough day! Please Lord I ask not to shed anymore tears this year for family or friends. I speak Your Divine Protection and Health into all our lives! IJN 🙏🏽”

Deyemi Okanlawon shares emotional prayer after Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo: deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo also expressed his grief by posting an image of a burning candle against a black background, a symbol of mourning.

His words reflected the pain of losing a colleague and the hope for healing for everyone affected.

“Rest on Alex 🙏🏽 May God heal your family and us all 🙏🏽”

Check out Bolanle Ninalowo's Instagram post below:

Actress Bimbo Ademoye also poured out her sadness on her Instagram story, emphasising the emptiness of life and pleading for kindness among people.

“LIFE!!!! IT ALL BOILS DOWN TO NOTHING! PLS BE KIND! PLEASE !!! PLEASE !!! PLEASE!!!”

In another post, she followed her message with a heartbreak emoji to show her pain.

The tributes show the deep bond Alexx shared with his colleagues and the heavy loss felt across Nollywood.

Bimbo Ademoye expresses heartbreak over Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo: bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Alexx Ekubo's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@likeamakeovers said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace 🕊️"

@_zak4real commented:

"I was just hoping its turn out to be fake news and rumours but seeing it on your timeline breaks my heart. What a sad world man 😞😔 REST WELL IN GOD'S KINGDOM ALEX 🙏🏾💔🤍🕊️"

@olubunmi.balogun wrote:

"This is so sad 😢to read may his soul rest in peace 🤍🤍🤍"

@purity7198 reacted:

"This can't be true💔 He's been away from social media for almost 2 years now. Last year, a lot of people became worried and started asking questions but his friends kept saying he was okay. We've all been patiently waiting for his return online and now hearing this sad news is just heartbreaking🥲🥲🥲"

@4dr.angelammarshall said:

"This is so sad. He was one of my favorite Nollywood Actors. Prayer and condolences. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Funke Akindele mourns Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele expressed deep sorrow over Alexx Ekubo's death.

The Box Office Queen shared her grief on Instagram, recalling how she kept reaching out to Alexx and sending voice notes even when he insisted he was fine.

Funke revealed that she tried to see him one last time, but he withdrew and kept his struggles private.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng