Heirs Insurance Group has launched Prince AI, Nigeria's first multi-language generative AI assistant for enhanced customer engagement

Insiders say Prince AI has broken language barriers, supporting diverse communication in local and international languages for insurance accessibility

The AI assistant streamlines policy management and claims, combining automation with personalized human support for customers

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over two years of experience reporting on artificial intelligence.

Lagos, Nigeria - Heirs Insurance Group, on Monday, May 11, 2026, announced the launch of its multi-language generative AI assistant, Prince AI, marking a major milestone in its digital transformation journey and supporting its promise to make insurance simple and accessible.

The launch, attended by Legit.ng, comes as the Group approaches its fifth anniversary.

Heirs Insurance Group announces the launch of Prince AI, a multi-language generative AI assistant aimed at enhancing customer service and engagement. Photo credit: @HeirsInsurance

Source: Twitter

With Prince AI, representatives of Heirs Insurance disclosed that the organisation becomes the first insurer in Nigeria to deploy a multi-language generative AI assistant, adding that they are championing financial inclusion in the country.

What Prince AI can do

The AI-powered assistant delivers instant responses not only to customer requests about Heirs Insurance products but also to broader insurance enquiries, helping users understand coverage options, assess their needs, and identify the right policies for their unique situations.

Built with accessibility, Prince communicates in multiple local and international languages, including English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and many more, breaking down language barriers and enabling more customers to engage confidently with insurance in the language they understand best.

Beyond handling enquiries, the AI assistant enables customers to purchase and renew policies, initiate and track claims. The chatbot is available across WhatsApp, the SimpleLife Mobile App, and the Heirs Insurance website, delivering a stress-free experience across multiple digital touchpoints.

Built on adaptive intelligence, the AI Assistant continuously refines its capabilities through every interaction, ensuring customers receive increasingly accurate and relevant guidance. Where personalised counsel is required, Heirs Insurance's representatives stand ready to provide expert advice and clarity, ensuring a hybrid experience that blends the speed of automation with the empathy of human support.

AI makes insurance more human - Okhianmhense-Philips

Meanwhile, speaking on the launch, Peace Okhianmhense-Philips, the chief digital officer of Heirs Insurance Group, explained that Prince AI makes insurance more human.

He said:

“Prince AI represents the next phase of our digital evolution. By embedding generative AI into our customer experience, we are not only improving speed and efficiency but also humanising insurance.

"This innovation allows us to connect more meaningfully with our customers, anticipate their needs, and deliver support that is instant, intelligent, and accessible.”

Heirs Insurance Group comprises Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, and Heirs Insurance Brokers.

Heirs Insurance launches N9m hackathon

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Heirs Insurance Group launched its maiden insurance-focused hackathon for tertiary institution students.

The programme targets innovation across insurance services using artificial intelligence and digital tools.

Participants are expected to develop solutions that address real-life challenges across the insurance value chain, including customer experience, claims processing, underwriting, distribution, data management and operational efficiency.

Source: Legit.ng