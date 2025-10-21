What to know about Nina Drama's husband and their life together
Who is Nina Drama's husband? The content creator is not married and has never been. However, she is in a long-term relationship with Jhanelle Castillo, a model, creative director, and photographer. The couple has been together for over a decade.
- Nina Drama is dating Jhanelle Castillo, but they are not married.
- The couple have been together since June 2010, celebrating 15 years as of 2025.
- Jhanelle Castillo is a model, creative director, and photographer in the advertising and fashion industries.
- He has modelled for high-profile brands such as Sketchers, Hudson Jeans, and Cole Haan.
- The couple moved to Los Angeles in 2018 to expand their respective careers.
Profile summary
Full name
Nina Marie Daniele
Moniker
Nina Drama
Gender
Female
Date of birth
27 December 1988
Age
36 years old (as of October 2025)
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
New York City, New York, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Italian-American
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'9"
Height in centimetres
175
Weight in pounds
130
Weight in kilograms
59
Body measurements in inches
34-25-36
Body measurements in centimetres
86-64-91
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Hazel
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
Jhanelle Castillo
School
Pelham Memorial High School
College
Fashion Institute of Technology
Profession
Model, content creator, actress
Nina Drama's husband: Is the model married?
Nina Drama is not married, but has been dating Jhanelle Castillo since 2010. Castillo is a model, creative director, and photographer.
Castillo keeps his personal life private, revealing no information about his family or educational background.
What is Jhanelle Castillo's age?
The American photographer is 40 years old as of 2025. He was born on 7 June 1985 in San Diego, California, United States. Castillo's zodiac sign is Gemini.
Jhanelle Castillo's career highlights
Jhanelle Castillo is a model, creative director, and photographer. He started his modelling career after being recognised in a 50 Hottest Bachelors contest by Cosmopolitan Magazine. Castillo has modelled for high-profile brands, including Wranglers, Hudson Jeans, Cole Haan, and Sketchers.
In addition to modelling, Jhanelle works as a creative director. He focuses on visual storytelling, branding, and leading campaign shoots for fashion labels and commercial clients.
Nina Drama and Jhanelle Castillo's relationship highlights
Nina Drama and Jhanelle Castillo have been in a committed relationship since 11 June 2010, celebrating 15 years together as of 2025. In 2018, Drama and Castillo made a major life decision together, relocating to Los Angeles to further their respective creative careers and live together.
Jhanelle, a professional model and creative director, has been acting as a motivating force behind Nina's success as a content creator and UFC interviewer.
The couple occasionally share milestones and glimpses of their life on social media, offering fans a look into their enduring bond. Nina Drama and Castillo have, however, chosen to stay unmarried, although fans refer to Castillo as Drama's 'husband'.
FAQs
- Who is Nina Drama? She is a digital content creator, model, and social media personality from the United States.
- What is Nina Drama's real name? The social media personality's real name is Nina Marie Daniele.
- What is Nina Drama known for? The content creator is famous for holding interviews with UFC fighters, which she posts on her Instagram and TikTok.
- Where is Nina Dram from? She was born in New York City, New York, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
- Is Nina Drama married? The social media personality is not married.
- Who is Nina Drama's boyfriend? Nina has been in a long-term relationship with Jhanelle Castillo.
- What does Jhanelle Castillo do for a living? He is a model, creative director, and photographer.
- Are Nina Drama and Sean Strickland together? The two are not romantically linked, despite the rumours online.
- What is Jhanelle Castillo's height? Jhanelle stands 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.
Nina Drama does not have a husband, as the content creator and social media personality is not married. She has been in a long-term relationship with model, creative director, and photographer Jhanelle Castillo. The couple relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue their creative careers and be together.
