Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to declare his presidential ambition on May 14 during a mega rally in Ibadan

The event is planned to include the unveiling of a political alliance involving PDP, APM and allied groups

Political consultations and mobilisation efforts had intensified ahead of the rally amid rising national speculation

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to officially signal his interest in the 2027 presidential election during a political rally scheduled for May 14 in Ibadan.

The gathering, billed as the “Unity Mega Rally Ibadan 2026,” is expected to take place at Mapo Hall and may also feature the formal unveiling of a political alliance involving the Peoples Democratic Party, the Allied Peoples’ Movement and other groups aligned with the governor’s political movement.

Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to declare his presidential ambition on May 14. Photo: FB/SeyiMakinde

Source: Facebook

Makinde rally fuels 2027 permutations

As reported by Vanguard, sources familiar with the preparations said consultations and mobilisation efforts have intensified ahead of the event as political activities continue to build across Oyo State and parts of the South-West.

Political associates and grassroots coordinators loyal to the governor are reportedly expanding support structures while discussions around a broader coalition continue behind the scenes.

Many believe the planned rally forms part of wider efforts to strengthen political influence ahead of the next general election cycle.

The development also comes amid lingering disputes within the Peoples Democratic Party at the national level, a situation that has reportedly pushed some stakeholders to consider alternative political alignments.

PDP alliance talks gather momentum

According to sources close to the discussions reported by Vanguard, several meetings involving political actors and loyalists have taken place in recent weeks as coalition talks progressed.

The proposed alliance is expected to bring together politicians and support groups seeking a stronger platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

The rally is also projected to attract youth organisations, community figures, political supporters and stakeholders from different parts of the country.

Although Makinde has not publicly declared his intention to contest the presidency, campaign groups and loyalists have continued to mount pressure on him to enter the race.

Peter Obi hold closed door meeting with Makinde

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, held a closed-door meeting with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Government House in Ibadan.

The meeting, which took place behind closed doors, is believed to be connected to ongoing political consultations ahead of the 2027 general election.

Sources indicated that discussions may centre on Obi’s future political plans and possible alliances as stakeholders begin early engagements.

'Obidient group' expels Peter Obi from movement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a faction of the popular Obidient group has announced the expulsion of its principal and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from the movement as political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections continue to deepen.

The faction also declared the removal of Obi’s ally, Yunusa Tanko, alongside other officials linked to the leadership structure that emerged after the 2023 general elections.

The group accused the former structure of turning the movement into a platform for personal political interests.

Source: Legit.ng