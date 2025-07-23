The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, stirred a fresh debate in the polity as he suffered a massive gaffe

In a trending video making the rounds on social media platform X on Wednesday night, July 23, Akpabio said, "Nigeria was impressed with Tinubu's 'burial' instead of Buhari"

Legit.ng reported that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari died on July 13, 2025, at a London hospital and was buried at his residence in Daura, Katsina state, with full military honours

In a trending video, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, made a massive gaffe while speaking about former President Muhammadu Buhari’s funeral during plenary on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

The Senate, stood still for late former President Muhammadu Buhari who died on Sunday, July 13 in London at 82, hailing President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government for naming the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, after him.

But Akpabio made the gaffe as he commended the federal government led by President Bola for the befitting state funeral accorded to the late president.

Akpabio says: Nigeria impressed with Tinubu's "burial" instead of Buhari

In the video making the rounds on Wednesday night, Akpabio mistakenly said President Tinubu was “honoured and buried” instead of Buhari but he quickly corrected himself.

However, the video has stirred mixed reactions in the polity.

Nigerians react as Akpabio suffers gaffe

As usual, Nigerians have taken to the comment section on X to shared their opinion on Akpabio's gaffe. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from here;

@alsaliu69 tweeted:

"So shall it be."

@GraceBenKato tweeted:

"Why will he not goof, when he talks any how."

@BarristerJuliet tweeted:

"These people are just not the leaders to be proud of. Not just because of the error in language but in character."

@handsumeze tweeted:

"Once I hear Umahi and Wike own, I don go sew cloth straight."

@Olori_Seun1 tweeted:

"I kept wondering why all of them be making the mistake. First it was Hope and now Akpabio."

@paybosco tweeted:

"All this death they are calling on 1 person this period, may God hear their prayers amen."

@JuxeTube tweeted:

"It was intentional. Just to engage SM and distract people from the protest concerning the one woman he no go ever chop for his life."

Watch the video below;

How Buhari was honoured and buried

Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

But on Thursday, July 17, 2025, during an an expanded special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu renamed the University of Maiduguri in Borno state as Muhammadu Buhari University, after the late former president.

Akpabio fires shot at Buhari’s critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Godswill Akpabio slammed those criticising the late Buhari.

Speaking during the special Federal Executive Council meeting held in honour of the late statesman in Abuja, Akpabio shared how he ruled Nigeria in honesty and transparency.

