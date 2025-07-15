Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Daura, Katsina state - The remains of ex-Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, his hometown in Katsina state, at about 5:50 PM on Tuesday, July 15.

Buhari died in London, United Kingdom (UK) at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, following an illness.

Dignitaries present as ex-President Muhammadu Buhari is buried in Daura, Katsina state. Photos credit: @Imranmuhdz

Daily Trust noted the fresh update concerning Buhari's burial on Tuesday evening, July 15.

Gun salute was fired before he was committed to the earth.

Legit.ng reports that the body of the 82-year-old statesman, which left the United Kingdom earlier on Tuesday, July 15, was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina by President Bola Tinubu.

The video of Buhari's burial can be watched below:

Meanwhile, Buhari's first daughter, Fatima, arrived at her father’s home in Daura on Tuesday, July 15, in tears.

Fatima looked very sad and heartbroken and was seen crying quietly as she was comforted by close friends and relatives. Some mourners also shed tears.

Ex-President Buhari's funeral prayer, which was observed at the helipad area of the former leader’s hometown, was led by the chief imam of Daura, Sheikh Salisu Rabiu.

More to follow...

