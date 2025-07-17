While the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s roots lie in Daura, Katsina state, his legacy is cemented in Borno, a place where he served, defended, and rebuilt

On Thursday, July 17, during an expanded FEC meeting, President Tinubu announced the renaming of the University of Maiduguri in Borno state after ex-President Buhari

Legit.ng reported that two years ago, Tinubu renamed the Maiduguri airport as Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, honouring his service to the nation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renamed the University of Maiduguri in Borno state as Muhammadu Buhari University, after the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu announced this on Thursday during an expanded special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) convened in honour of the late former president, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu renamed the University of Maiduguri after the late President Buhari. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Bayo Onanuga confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, shared on his X page.

“Before we take the prayers — in honour of his [Buhari’s] memory, with this special session of the Federal Executive Council (expanded) — can we adopt the naming of the University of Maiduguri with a new name — Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri,” the president said at the end of the FEC meeting amid applause from attendees including ministers who served under Buhari and his son, Yusuf Buhari.

Aisha Buhari absent at special FEC session

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, was notably absent from a special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) convened in honour of the late Buhari.

President Bola Tinubu presided over the special FEC session attended by high-profile dignitaries, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

In a trending video, several members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and children of the late President Buhari were also present at the session.

The late former President Buhari was buried at his residence in Daura, Katsina state. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

How Buhari was honoured and buried

Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

The exact spot where the former President Muhammadu Buhari frequently sat in his residence, the garden to be precise, was selected as the site for his final resting place.

Watch the video as Tinubu renames UNIMAID after the late Buhari below;

Read more about Buhari here:

Adesina: Buhari could have been long dead

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former presidential aide, Femi Adesina, revealed that Muhammadu Buhari’s continued medical treatment in the UK was essential for his survival, even before his presidency.

Speaking during a live tribute broadcast, Adesina defended the late president’s overseas care, citing the limitations of Nigeria’s healthcare system at the time.

The remarks reignited public discourse around elite access to foreign treatment and the state of local medical infrastructure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng