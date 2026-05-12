Carter Efe claimed that his anger stems from Jarvis allegedly insulting him and his young child during previous livestreams

In a move that shocked viewers, Carter Efe listed the names of men he claims Jarvis has dated in Abuja

The streamer expressed deep bitterness over being "disrespected" by someone he previously collaborated with

Nigerian streamer and comedian Carter Efe has directed a rant at fellow creator Jarvis online.

In the now-viral livestream clip circulating across X and other social media platforms, Carter Efe appeared visibly angry as he accused Jarvis of disrespecting him repeatedly during livestream sessions.

The content creator, who recently shared the sacrifice he made, also alleged that Jarvis insulted both him and his child publicly, a claim that appeared to intensify his frustration during the broadcast.

Carter Efe claims that his anger stems from Jarvis allegedly insulting him and his daughter. Photos: Credit: Carter Efe/Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

“She dey insult me and my pikin”

Carter Efe complained that Jarvis constantly talks to him disrespectfully whenever they interact online.

He further alleged that she had been involved with several Abuja-based influencers and creators.

“You no know say we sabi say Jarvis don date all the whole Abuja boys finish,” he said during the livestream.

He went on to mention names of some creators he claimed to know, including fellow influencers allegedly connected to Jarvis in the past.

According to him, the situation became more personal after she allegedly insulted his child during one of their online exchanges.

Reactions trail Carter Efe's allegations on Jarvis

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

“If you see me for livestream she go dey insult me and my pikin,” he added angrily.

@eserosyy stated:

"How old is Jarvis that she have dated all the boys in Abuja? If it’s not the bad tag, you people don’t have anything else to use against women."

@olamide_619 commented:

"The things wey pain carter be seh jarvis they always act like seh she never knack anyone before the fame she keep forming saint, like she’s a defile."

@FannyR006 wrote:

"Wait Nigerians are we don’t forgetting about the suffering we are going through, please let put this people away together , we no need distractions. Can Nigeria be great again ?"

@Dontjudge1000 shared:

"is funny how nobody dey tell Carter truth yet..too much of everything is bad...let the boy live his life the way he want...enough is enough bro at this point Carter is obsessed with peller n his relationship"

@I_iknow3 shared:

"Some guys thinking process is just weirddd Seeing some of you coming under peoples comments to say trash A clout chaser came out to make a claim and you want to believe it??? Like you guys don’t think! Even if she’s dated them before, is she dating them now??"

Carter Efe expresses bitterness over being "disrespected" by Jarvis, with whom he previously collaborated. Photo: Carter Efe.

Source: Instagram

Peller and Jarvis land in Davido's house

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker, his lover, and Jo Blaq finally made it to Davido's house for a TikTok live session.

The three friends were seen outside the building discussing their visit to the singer's apartment.

At a point, Peller teased Jarvis about her presence, and she said she was there to see Davido's wife, Chioma.

Source: Legit.ng