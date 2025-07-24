Tinubu presided over the APC's 14th National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja attended by party leaders, governors, ministers, and lawmakers

The agenda included a tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari and the swearing-in of the new National Chairman

The gathering is seen as a strategic move to strengthen party unity and prepare for the 2027 general elections

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday presided over the 14th National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The gathering draws together the party’s top leadership, past and present, for what many see as a defining moment ahead of the 2027 elections.

President Tinubu is leading the APC NEC meeting at the presidential villa.

Source: Facebook

Held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the closed-door gathering attracted a powerful list of attendees including Vice-President Kashim Shettima, former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and several state governors, ministers, and senior members of the party’s National Working Committee were also present.

Tribute planned for late Buhari

A key highlight of the agenda was a planned tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away recently, as reported by the Daily Trust.

The meeting was also set to feature the swearing-in and acceptance speech of the party’s newly elected National Chairman, underscoring the APC’s effort to consolidate its internal structure as it looks toward the next electoral cycle.

President Tinubu was expected to deliver a crucial address, likely to touch on party unity, ongoing national issues, and strategies for strengthening the APC’s political standing.

Though discussions took place behind closed doors, party insiders suggest that leaders used the opportunity to exchange views on upcoming challenges, reconcile internal disputes, and map out a common course for the months ahead.

Tinubu meets APC governors in closed-door talks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a closed-door meeting on Wednesday night with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The gathering came just hours before the party’s much-anticipated National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 24.

The governors, led by the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, had earlier convened at the Imo state governors lodge in Asokoro for internal deliberations before proceeding to the Villa.

The session with the president kicked off around 7 pm inside the Presidential Banquet Hall.

According to party insiders as reported by Daily Trust, the discussion aimed to align positions and resolve internal matters that could shape the direction of the party’s leadership ahead of the NEC meeting.

One key issue on the agenda is whether the APC will keep the office of National Chairman in the North Central zone or shift it elsewhere, following the resignation of the former chairman and the appointment of ex-Kano governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

