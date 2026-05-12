Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

2027 Election: Bold Cleric Shares Clear Prophecy on How Tinubu Can Be Defeated
Politics

2027 Election: Bold Cleric Shares Clear Prophecy on How Tinubu Can Be Defeated

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has explained that it is possible for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suffer defeat in the 2027 elections
  • Ayodele, in his latest prophecy, said the only way forward is for the PDP, ADC, and NDC to champion significant social and political change ahead of the next general election
  • The cleric's 'prophetic message' comes amid the opposition's permutations to democratically unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said anyone or political party seeking to defeat President Bola Tinubu must be radical, stressing that the president will not make it easy for his opponents.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 12, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele reiterated that a divided opposition cannot defeat Tinubu in 2027. He urged opposition figures to be truly united if they hope to emerge victorious in the highly anticipated coming polls.

Read also

APC: Primate Ayodele unveils prophecy on major obstacle to Tinubu's relection

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns that defeating President Bola Tinubu in 2027 will require radical strategy and strong opposition unity.
Primate Elijah Ayodele warns that President Bola Tinubu will not go down easily as opposition intensifies ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Ayodele sends strong Tinubu warning

He said:

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

“Tinubu is ready for anything to win the election. It will not be business as usual because he is ready to fight anyone or anything that wants to stop him from winning the election. Opposition parties must prepare adequately; it will not be easy for them.”

The cleric added:

His words:

“If the opposition wants to go into the election divided, they should forget about winning the election. A divided opposition stands no chance against Tinubu. They should all come together if they are after removing Tinubu from power. The more they remain divided, the more chances they create for the ruling party.”

Ayodele predicts foreign opposition to Tinubu

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele said that some important members of the international community will not support Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The Christian leader stated that the president has all it takes to defeat the opposition parties, but his major obstacle would be the international community.

Read also

Primate Ayodele sends notable message to Jonathan as ex-president reportedly considers 2027 comeback

Primate Elijah Ayodele claims some international actors will not back President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 elections.
Primate Ayodele predicts that certain influential members of the international community may not support President Tinubu’s re-election bid. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Primate Elijah Ayodele
Source: Facebook

He noted that some countries, including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU), are allegedly prepared to align with opposition parties to remove the influential All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain from office.

Primate Ayodele said:

“The international communities will not support Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027. The president has all it takes to win the election, but the international community will be a major obstacle to his victory.
“Some countries, including the US, UK and the European Union, are ready to align with the opposition parties to see that Tinubu gets out of power in 2027.”

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Read also

Tinubu accused of sending "his goons" to invade top opposition party's secretariat

Presidency refutes 'Tinubu illness' claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency debunked rumours circulating on social media about President Tinubu's health.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, stated this while reacting to a post by a well-followed social media user.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuAbuja
Hot:
Cbn deadline Public holiday Brighton butler Deborah merlino Sal vulcano