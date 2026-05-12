Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has explained that it is possible for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suffer defeat in the 2027 elections

Ayodele, in his latest prophecy, said the only way forward is for the PDP, ADC, and NDC to champion significant social and political change ahead of the next general election

The cleric's 'prophetic message' comes amid the opposition's permutations to democratically unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said anyone or political party seeking to defeat President Bola Tinubu must be radical, stressing that the president will not make it easy for his opponents.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 12, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele reiterated that a divided opposition cannot defeat Tinubu in 2027. He urged opposition figures to be truly united if they hope to emerge victorious in the highly anticipated coming polls.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns that President Bola Tinubu will not go down easily as opposition intensifies ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele sends strong Tinubu warning

He said:

“Tinubu is ready for anything to win the election. It will not be business as usual because he is ready to fight anyone or anything that wants to stop him from winning the election. Opposition parties must prepare adequately; it will not be easy for them.”

The cleric added:

His words:

“If the opposition wants to go into the election divided, they should forget about winning the election. A divided opposition stands no chance against Tinubu. They should all come together if they are after removing Tinubu from power. The more they remain divided, the more chances they create for the ruling party.”

Ayodele predicts foreign opposition to Tinubu

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele said that some important members of the international community will not support Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The Christian leader stated that the president has all it takes to defeat the opposition parties, but his major obstacle would be the international community.

Primate Ayodele predicts that certain influential members of the international community may not support President Tinubu’s re-election bid. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Primate Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

He noted that some countries, including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU), are allegedly prepared to align with opposition parties to remove the influential All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain from office.

Primate Ayodele said:

“The international communities will not support Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027. The president has all it takes to win the election, but the international community will be a major obstacle to his victory.

“Some countries, including the US, UK and the European Union, are ready to align with the opposition parties to see that Tinubu gets out of power in 2027.”

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Presidency refutes 'Tinubu illness' claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency debunked rumours circulating on social media about President Tinubu's health.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, stated this while reacting to a post by a well-followed social media user.

Source: Legit.ng