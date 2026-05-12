A producer and director took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

The actor passed away on May 11, and news of his demise went viral, sparking emotional comments from social media users

Reacting to the sad news, a producer known as Saheed Apanpa released his last chat with the actor before his demise

A Nigerian producer and director turned to social media to share his final conversation with the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

Producer mourns the demise of Alexx Ekubo, who passed away after battling cancer. Photo credit: @Saheedapanpa, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Producer mourns Alexx Ekubo's death

The producer, Saheed Apanpa, with the handle @saheedapanpa on Instagram, explained that he had been concerned after noticing the actor’s prolonged absence from social media.

He stated that he reached out to Ekubo several times and received reassurances that all was well.

The communication occurred shortly before the actor passed away after allegedly battling illness.

According to a screenshot of the chat, Apanpa sent a message lamenting that the actor had been on his mind and offering prayers for him. He noted that he hoped Ekubo was in good health and safe.

"Brotherly thought of you, I hope you are okay. I pray that you are fine," he said.

The actor responded by confirming he was fine, thanking the producer for checking in, and asking how he was doing.

He also acknowledged the gesture as thoughtful and kind, suggesting that it meant a lot to him.

In his words:

"Hello my bro. I am very well. Thanks for asking. How have you been? It's kind of you to check in."

Producer shares his last chat with late actor Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Alex Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

After sharing the screenshots of the conversation, Apanpa paid tribute to his late colleague.

He recalled how his thoughts kept returning to Ekubo and how he had continued to check on him.

Apanpa recounted that during their last discussion, the actor had maintained that he was okay.

The producer wrote that this memory of their last conversation now affected him deeply and left him in pain.

Apanpa further reflected on the actor’s character, noting that Ekubo’s presence brought light wherever he went.

He described him as grounded and approachable, and recalled that their professional collaboration had always been marked by mutual respect and warmth.

The producer concluded the tribute by wishing the actor eternal rest and referring to him affectionately as his brother.

In his words:

"Ikuku. My mind kept going to you and I kept checking in. Last we spoke. You said you were ok and fine. This broke me. Chai. Ur spirit lights up anywhere you enter. Down to earth. We worked and it was always love. Rest in peace my bro."

Reactions as producer mourns Alexx Ekubo

The post attracted numerous reactions from Nigerians who expressed sorrow and shared their own memories of the actor.

Many praised Ekubo’s humility and contribution to the Nigerian film industry, while others offered comfort to the producer for the loss of his friend and colleague.

Aptimi said:

"He was actively coming to gym last year at agungi!!! May his soul rest in peace."

Asa____042backup said:

"Now I understand why he kept saying he's fine. It's hard to keep explaining nd telling thousands of people that you have cancer. It's even more heartbreaking to know that you're loosing life & only God can help /save you otherwise death is close."

Hajia_kasoa said:

"By march bro bro no response ah! I can’t sleep moi take heart."

Di______nma___ said:

"I think alex knew he may not live longer buh he doesn't want people to feel bad for him thats why he keep saying he's fine. Fought his demons with all his might until he couldn't anymore. I pray he finds peace in the bosom of the lord. You loved alex sorry this happened to u."

Tag.designdigital said:

"Chaii guy is just trying to be positive. Rest easy champ."

Iam_biddyalex said:

"Which means he saw all that was happening on instagram."

See the Instagram post below:

Man shares one of Alexx Ekubo's last videos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook following the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

In his post, he lamented the actor’s demise and shared one of the last videos taken before his unexpected passing.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng