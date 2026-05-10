Governor Siminalayi Fubara arrived at the Plateau Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Sunday afternoon to undergo his mandatory party screening

The Rivers State helmsman departed the venue abruptly after only twenty minutes and refused to speak with members of the press

Party officials noted that the screening committee did not provide the Governor with the customary accompaniment protocol upon his exit

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State caused a stir in Abuja on Sunday when he abruptly left the All Progressives Congress governorship screening venue.

His departure came just twenty minutes after he entered the room at the Plateau Governor’s Lodge.

Fubara didn't use more than 20 minutes as he stormed out of APC screening venue Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

This development has cast a shadow over his re-election bid, especially since his peers had completed the same exercise with far less friction on Saturday.

According to Daily Trust, the governor arrived at the screening venue around 3 pm on Sunday, May 10, following his notable absence during the previous day’s session.

Journalists who stood outside the venue noted a sharp change in his mood as he emerged from the screening room with visible signs of distress.

Unlike other state executives who were treated with traditional protocols, the screening committee members did not accompanied Fubara to his vehicle.

The committee instead remained in the room for several minutes after the Governor had already departed the premises.

When asked by the press about what transpired inside and if the Rivers leader was screened, APC National Secretary Ajibola Bashiru, who emerged out of the building shortly after Fubara left, said the party is yet to compile and release a comprehensive report of the screening.

"It is when the screening committee is done meeting and screening all aspirants that it will issue a public report," he said as he shrugged further questions on if Fubara was rejected.

Governor Fubara storms out Abuja screening

Journalists who waited for hours to get a statement from the Rivers State helmsman were met with a wall of silence. Fubara declined all interview requests and offered only a brief "No comment" as he made his exit.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara arrived at the Plateau Governor's Lodge at approximately 3 pm on Sunday. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Facebook

His refusal to engage with the press suggests a deepening rift within the party structure as the primary elections approach. The session was led by the APC Deputy National Chairman for the North, Ali Dalori.

The political climate in Rivers State remains tense due to the ongoing friction between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Speculation within political circles suggests that Wike intends to back the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, for the governorship ticket.

Reports also indicate that Chinda was the first person to undergo the screening process on Saturday.

Rivers APC governorship ticket contest deepens

APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru addressed the media regarding the status of the candidates. He clarified that appearing before the panel is a standard requirement but noted that no final decisions have been made yet.

"Once the committee has seen everyone, they will sit down and produce a report. As of now, there is no report from the screening committee," Basiru stated.

The party leadership had previously defended Fubara’s absence on Saturday by citing urgent state duties.

National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda had urged the public not to isolate Fubara as other governors were also absent for official reasons.

Fubara Explains Reason For Visiting Tinubu

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara explained the reason for visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Fubara had a closed-door meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa a few days after he was reinstated as Rivers state governor. Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu lifted the emergency rule in Rivers state six months after he suspended Fubara, his deputy, and members of the state house of assembly.

Source: Legit.ng