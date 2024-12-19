Nigeria's strides toward gender equality in governance witnessed remarkable progress in 2024 as women shine in various sectors.

These trailblazing women are not only shaping policies but also strengthening the push for 35% affirmative action championed by the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF).

WTO DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and top actress Funke Akindele are among the influential women in the country in 2024. Photos: @funkeakindele, @NOIweala, @SenRemiTinubu

With backing from other advocacy organisations, the NWTF has intensified its focus on tackling the persistent underrepresentation of women in governance, where they occupy less than 15% of key political roles—well below the 35% target. This glaring gap remains a focal point for advocacy efforts.

The judiciary has played a pivotal role in this discourse. A landmark 2022 ruling by the Federal High Court affirmed 35% affirmative action for women in public appointments, energising ongoing campaigns to enforce it. Yet, the federal government’s slow response has spurred civil society groups to maintain pressure through policy discussions and public engagement.

Despite these hurdles, many women have showcased the transformative impact of inclusive governance, demonstrating resilience, leadership, and innovation across their domains.

1. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

As the director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has strongly advocated for fair trade policies that tackle Africa's economic issues. Her efforts in global health and climate resilience have also received widespread recognition, leading to her re-election for another term.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust and support of the WTO General Council and its 166 Members. It is a privilege to continue serving as Director-General for a second four-year term,” she said.

She serves on the boards of several prestigious organisations, including Danone, Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, and the Rockefeller Foundation, among others.

2. First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s political journey stands as a testament to the empowerment of women in governance and a catalyst for the 35% affirmative action advocacy in Nigeria.

As a former three-term senator representing Lagos Central, she consistently championed gender equality, social welfare, and education. Her legislative record includes sponsoring bills aimed at women’s empowerment and poverty alleviation, reflecting her commitment to inclusivity.

Beyond her senatorial achievements, Mrs Tinubu’s ascent to the role of First Lady has amplified her influence, spotlighting the need for increased female representation in decision-making spaces.

Her active involvement in women-focused initiatives aligns with the global push for gender parity in politics, serving as a rallying point for advocates of the 35% affirmative action policy.

By breaking barriers and inspiring women to pursue leadership, Oluremi Tinubu exemplifies the transformative impact of inclusive governance, underscoring the urgent need for equitable representation in Nigeria’s political landscape.

3. Prof. Nnenna Oti

As INEC Returning Officer for Abia state’s governorship election, Prof. Nnenna Oti upheld integrity, ensuring the people's votes were counted despite intimidation.

“The pastor and the mother in me will not permit me to do anything that will adversely affect the future of our children,' she said even at the point uncertainty loomed in the hearts of the people of Abia state and well-wishers while awaiting the results of the election.

“I shall stand squarely and unapologetically on these principles. The people’s votes and mandate shall stand,” she stated firmly in the election's aftermath.

Her grit and firmness to stand for the truth made her a hero in the South East as she helped democracy prevail in the ugly face of corruption, violence, and gender intimidation.

A renowned soil scientist and Fellow of the Soil Science Society of Nigeria, her resilience has made her a symbol of democracy and gender empowerment.

4. Victoria Abiola Ajayi

Victoria Abiola Ajayi, Group CEO/MD of TVC Communications, is a chartered accountant, author, and advocate for women’s leadership.

She established the Women Inclusive Boardroom Africa (WIBA), a social enterprise dedicated to promoting gender equality and equipping women for executive roles.

This social enterprise focuses on preparing mid-level and senior-level women for leadership roles in the boardroom, creating a pipeline of skilled and qualified professionals ready to take on governance responsibilities.

5. Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele’s 2023 political journey as the deputy governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State was a groundbreaking moment that reignited discussions about women’s representation in governance.

Although her party did not emerge victorious, Akindele’s courageous entry into the traditionally male-dominated political space highlighted the significance of representation. Her campaign underscored the urgent need for greater inclusion of women in leadership roles, aligning seamlessly with the push for 35% affirmative action, which advocates that women should occupy at least 35% of government positions.

Recognised as Nigeria’s most accomplished female filmmaker, Akindele continues to break records in the entertainment industry. Her 2023 blockbuster, A Tribe Called Judah, earned N1 billion, cementing her position as the highest-grossing director in Nigerian box office history. The box office queen did it again, breaking the record of Nollywood's highest-grossing one-day performance with ₦87.8 million and the biggest opening weekend of all time with ₦206 million for her 2024 release 'Everybody Loves Jenifa.'

6. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Nigeria's first female minister of state for police affairs, has urged women to recognise their worth in society.

Her determination has led to her appointment as the minister of women affairs after Barr. Uju-Ken Ohanenye was dismissed by President Bola Tinubu.

With over two decades of experience, she has contributed significantly to policy formulation and investment strategy in Nasarawa state, boosting healthcare, education, and revenue outcomes.

7. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe

A prominent figure in Nigeria’s banking sector, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is the Group Managing Director and CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc.

She recently acquired an additional 10 million unit shares, valued at N157.9 million, further solidifying her influence in the financial industry.

According to reports, the shares were purchased in two separate transactions between November 26 and 27 at an average price of N15.79 per share.

The 60-year-old acquired 6 million units at N15.95 per share and an additional 4 million units at N15.55 per share.

8. Dupe Olusola

Dupe Olusola, Managing Director and CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc., has been instrumental in steering the company’s strategic vision.

With over two decades of experience spanning various sectors, she has held leadership roles at UBA and Teragro Commodities, where she facilitated a groundbreaking partnership with Coca-Cola.

9. Adaeze Oreh

Adaeze Oreh, Commissioner for Health in Rivers state, is a Consultant Family Physician and health policy specialist.

She oversees a complex network of primary, secondary, and tertiary health facilities and health training institutes for a population of over 9 million people (4% of Nigeria’s population) and Nigeria's sixth most populous state.

She is committed to strengthening healthcare systems and advocating for accessible, affordable care.

10. Fatima Waziri-Azi

Professor Fatima Waziri-Azi, the director-general of NAPTIP, is a distinguished academic and human rights activist.

With a prosperous career spanning law, governance, and advocacy, she has previously served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Rule of Law and contributed to anti-corruption initiatives.

11. Temilade Openiyi (Tems)

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has achieved global recognition, with her hit single Love Me JeJe named one of Rolling Stone's best songs of the year.

She also became the first African artist to win the Billboard Music Award for Best Global Act, highlighting the growing influence of African music on the world stage.

In addition to her musical success, Tems has gained significant traction on streaming platforms and is ranked among the most-streamed African female artists of the year. Her self-directed music videos, often showcasing Lagos' vibrant culture, further exemplify her multifaceted talent​.

12. Tobi Amusan

Nigerian hurdler Tobi Amusan had a remarkable 2024, cementing her status as one of the world's top athletes. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, she qualified for the women's 100m hurdles semifinals, finishing first in her heat with an impressive 12.48 seconds.

Amusan expressed optimism about a podium finish, crediting her resilience and preparation for her success. Competing in her third Olympics, she remarked that this season feels like her time to shine.

Earlier in the year, Amusan retained her world champion title in the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, clocking 12.33 seconds to secure gold. Her victory highlighted her dominance in the event, following her 2022 world record of 12.12 seconds.

The achievements of these 12 iconic female Nigerian leaders in 2024 highlight the transformative power of women across diverse fields.

From politics to entertainment, their ability to inspire change, advocate for equity, and break barriers reflects a broader shift towards inclusive leadership in Nigeria.

These trailblazers have left an indelible mark on their respective industries and have become symbols of resilience and innovation for the next generation.

Their unwavering dedication challenges stereotypes and demonstrates that women can excel in traditionally male-dominated spheres while reshaping societal narratives.

As Nigeria continues to evolve, the remarkable contributions of these women serve as a reminder of the country's untapped potential. Their stories resonate as calls to action for greater investment in women's empowerment and support for aspiring leaders.

Why Nigeria needs more women in governance

