Africa Revenue Summit (AFRES) to Support 400 CEOs and Business Leaders in Lagos

SalesRuby Limited, a leading management consulting company, has completed a plan to support over 400 SMEs and corporate organizations to grow their businesses by over 400% in 2025. This initiative was designed to enable participating firms and leaders to excel despite the economic downturn. In a very determined bid to uplift the performance of businesses, the company is supporting all participating businesses in designing growth strategies, creating exemplary leadership capabilities to enable growth, and creating an atmosphere for participating CEOs to network effectively.

The goal of the Africa Revenue Summit 2025 (AFRES2025) will include creating 400% more corporate jobs in such businesses and effectively reducing poverty in the economy.

The event, scheduled to hold on February 21 and 22, 2025, will host 400 CEOs and Executive leaders from across Africa at the MUSON Centre, Marina, Lagos. The theme is ‘’Winning Across Borders’’, intending to help African businesses aspire to expand beyond their immediate geographies. The focus of the two-day sessions will be on strategy, leadership, and growth.

According to the CEO of SalesRuby, Mr Bunmi Jembola, to enable the 400 leaders to achieve 400% growth in their businesses in 2025, SalesRuby shall support participating businesses in the following ways:

Support participating firms in the design of their growth strategies for 2025.

Help them break the strategies into executable plans and actions (1 & 2 will happen before the conference).

Develop leadership capabilities so they can lead the charge in growth.

Integrate them into a highly valuable community of other executives eager to win and achieve the same outcomes in 2025.

Support them in execution for one month, post-AFRES.

The SalesRuby team recently unveiled about 10 speakers who have led leading businesses across Africa and have helped to hatch phenomenal growth in such organizations. They include:

Mr Bunmi Jembola, CEO of SalesRuby and Convener of AFRES, who has helped thousands of organizations grow.

Dr John Obaro, Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs, a leading technology institution with four subsidiaries offering solutions in fintech and payment services, human capital management, community platforms, crowdfunding, budgeting and entertainment, lifestyle, and travel.

Mr Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Co-Founder of Flutterwave/Andela. Iyinoluwa Co-founded two of Africa’s only seven unicorns (valued at 1 Billion dollars).

Mr Alex Goma, former Executive at PZ and Guinness.

Dr Morayo Brown, CEO of TVC Entertainment.

Dr Odiri Oginni, CEO at United Capital.

Mr Deyemi Okanlawon – entrepreneuer, actor, and compere

Mr Oluyemi Oloyede, CEO of UAC Foods. Yemi helped UAC to achieve over 400% growth in 2024.

Event Details:

THEME: WINNING ACROSS BORDERS

DATE: Feb 21- 22, 2025

VENUE: MUSON Centre, Marina, Lagos

If you are a CEO or a leader with very ambitious goals for 2025, you can join the Africa Revenue Summit here: https://afres.africa/registration-4/

