Nigerians in diaspora have strongly condemned the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and members of the State House of Assembly.

The group, Progressives Without Borders, based in the United Kingdom (UK) expressed concerns that the move not only undermines Nigeria’s democratic framework but also damages its international reputation.

Tinubu tackled over suspension of Fubara

This was contained in a statement co-signed by its President, John Andrew, who also serves as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South-East London and cited by Legit.ng.

Furthermore, the group criticized the decision as an excessive use of executive authority that contradicts fundamental principles of federalism.

Group: Suspension of Fubara damage to Nigeria’s global image

The group warned that the controversial decision has had severe repercussions on Nigeria’s standing in the international community.

"Nigeria's global reputation has suffered irreparable damage, with the country being perceived as one where the government disregards the rule of law and undermines democratic institutions," the statement read.

Progressives Without Borders also questioned the constitutional justification for Fubara’s suspension, arguing that the legal basis appeared flawed.

"The dubious interpretation of the Constitution that underpinned the suspension of Governor Fubara has only exacerbated these concerns.

"The timing of these developments could not be more inopportune, occurring against the backdrop of a highly contested presidential election," the statement added.

The group further noted that many international observers had already raised concerns about the legitimacy of the presidential election, and the suspension of Rivers state’s leadership had only worsened the situation.

Tinubu administration’s alleged declining public perception

According to the group, the actions taken in Rivers state have led to a significant decline in public confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

"As a result, the Tinubu administration's ratings have plummeted, and Nigeria's global reputation has been severely tarnished.

"The long-term implications of these developments are profoundly disturbing, portending a potentially irreversible erosion of trust in democratic institutions and the rule of law," the statement further noted.

Call for immediate reversal

To address these growing concerns, the Progressives Without Borders has called on President Tinubu to immediately revoke the suspension and restore democratic governance in Rivers State.

"The President must take concrete steps to address the concerns of the international community and ensure that the judiciary is independent and impartial," the group urged.

They emphasized that resolving the crisis requires a holistic approach that considers the political, economic, and social factors contributing to the tension in Rivers state.

Group pleas for democratic stability

The group stressed that Nigeria's global credibility can only be restored through a strong commitment to democratic principles and accountability.

"The government must also ensure that the rule of law is upheld and that the rights of citizens are protected. To restore Nigeria's global reputation, the government must take concrete steps to promote democratic values and the rule of law," the statement concluded.

Rivers: Fubara speaks on depression amid suspension by Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers, has said he feels depressed over the state of emergency in the state.

As reported by AIT on Tuesday, April 1, Governor Fubara made this known when he played host to Muslim leaders from 20 Islamic groups, including the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), who paid him an Eid-el-Fitr 2025 visit at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

