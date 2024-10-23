Three junior ministers minister were elevated as President Tinubu on Wednesday reshuffled his cabinet

Dr. Tunji Alausa has now been elevated from Minister of State for Health to the new Minister of Education, replacing Professor Tahir Mamman

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has moved from Minister of State for Police Affairs to Minister of Women Affairs, succeeding Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, who was among the sacked ministers

On Wednesday, October 23, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet, naming seven new members, sacking five and swapping 10 others.

In the course of doing this, some ministers became senior ministers.

Junior ministers now retained as senior ministers

1. Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa (Minister of State for Health)

Morufu Alausa beter known as Dr. Olatunji ALausa, the minister of State for Health, is now the Minister of Education.

Alausa’s appointment as the Minister of Education followed the dismissal of Professor Tahir Mamman.

A medical doctor specialising in nephrology, Dr. Alausa, studied Medicine & Surgery at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), graduating in 1993.

Не completed his residency at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, where he served as Chief Medical Resident.

2. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim (Minister of state for police Affairs)

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was the Minister of state for police Affairs, was appointed on Wedneday as the Minister of Women Affairs.

She replaced the former minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, who topped the list of the major casualties of President Tinubu’s first cabinet reshuffle.

3. Ayodele Olawande (Minister of State for Youth Development)

Olawande, formerly Minister of State for Youth Development, now serves as the Minister for Youth Development.

Olawande replaces Jamila Bio Ibrahim, who was sacked by President Tinubu on Wednesday.

Daily Trust confirmed the development in its publication on Wednesday.

Tinubu finally replaces Betta Edu

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda was appointed as the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, replacing Betta Edu.

Yilwatda replaced Betta Edu, who was suspended in January 2024, over allegations involving a questionable transfer of N585.2 million into a civil servant's private account.

Edu's replacement was announced on Wednesday as President Bola Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet and restructured some ministries.

