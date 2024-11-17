First Bank of Nigeria has received approval for a name change as it seeks to create a uniform identity

Shareholders have approved the remaining and also concluded on plans to raise to N350 billion in investment

First Bank is one of Nigeria's oldest banks, with branches in several countries across Africa and Europe

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings Plc has received approval to change the company’s name to First Holdco Plc.

The company’s shareholders approved the name change at the 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held virtually on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

First Bank announces name change to create uniform identity

In a statement released over the weekend, Adewale Arogundade, the company’s Secretary, confirmed that the resolution extends to all FBN Holdings’ subsidiaries.

According to the company, the change will be extended to all subsidiaries.

How First Bank change name will work

The approved changes include shifting the company’s legal name from FBN Holdings Plc to First Holdco Plc and its brand name to FirstHoldco.

The statement from First Bank reads:

"That there should be a change of the legal and brand names of the company from FBN Holdings Plc and FBN Holdings to First Holdco Plc and FirstHoldco, respectively,” FBN Holdings said.

“That the change of legal and brand names should be extended to the subsidiaries of FBN Holdings Plc

“That the directors be and are hereby authorised to perform all such other acts and do all such other things as may be necessary to give effect to the above resolutions, including, without limitation, complying with the directives.

First Bank to raise N350 billion

Meanwhile, at the same AGM, shareholders also approved FBN Holdings’ plan to raise N350 billion through the issuance of new shares, ThisDay reports.

The capital raise will be conducted through various methods, including a public offering, private placement, and rights issue.

The statement added:

"That upon completion of the processes for the change of name, increase of the company’s share capital, and allotment of the new ordinary shares, following the resolutions above, the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company be amended as necessary to reflect the company’s new legal name and Issued share capital.”

