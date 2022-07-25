120+ cute things to say to your crush to keep them interested

Having a crush on someone is the first step to starting a relationship. Interestingly, most people do not know how to interact with a crush because it is uncharted territory. You do not know what to expect from them or are unsure of what to say. We are here to help you with things to say to your crush to keep them interested.

Making your feelings known to your crush is one of the most stressful things. It makes you nervous and excited at the same time. Knowing the right things to say to your crush is crucial. The right things will earn you points and bring the two of you closer.

Things to say to your crush to keep them interested

A crush is that one person who makes your heart skip, your mouth dry, and butterflies fill your tummy. You want to let them know about your feelings, but you are not sure how they will react.

Getting it wrong could seriously embarrass you. Therefore, you need the right words to win them over. Discover the stuff to say to your crush today to melt their heart.

Short texts for your crush

There are many ways to impress and flatter your crush. Go through the list of quick words to say to your crush to make them smile.

My heart stops skipping every time I see you.

My heart is longing for yours.

You are my favourite person by far.

None has made me feel the way you do.

I love the way you speak.

What is the secret of your beauty?

You are my sweetest taboo.

Your presence fills my heart with so much joy.

I'll be yours forever. Tell me when to start.

I would lift Thor's hammer to see you smile.

Your eyes are extremely beautiful.

Sometimes your cuteness kills me.

You are the peanut butter to my chilly.

I forgot your name. Can I call you mine?

I hope I'll be your dream come true tonight.

You make me a better person.

I want to hold your hand and squeeze it softly.

You stole my heart at first sight.

I wish I could fall asleep in your arms daily.

What good is gravity if I keep falling for you?

Do you have any raisins? Well, how about a date?

Cute things to say to your crush

If you have wondered about what to say to your crush for a while, relax. Say these cute things to them today to melt their heart and make them like you more.

I have met a lot of people, but you are the nicest person I have ever met.

I always have this dumb grin every time I think about you.

There's no magic, but there's you, and that's even better.

The stars are very beautiful tonight but not as beautiful as you.

I still get butterflies no matter how many times I see you.

Sometimes I can't stop myself from seeing you again and again.

You smell so good. I will never forget your amazing fragrance.

I'd talk forever if every word I said could make you smile.

Sorry, I was staring. I can't get over your cuteness.

Did you steal my heart? I'm going to call the police.

I am not a professional photographer, but I can picture us together.

Everyone is special, but you raised the bar on that.

I think when God made you, he was showing off.

You are my early morning and last night thought.

Are you an extraterrestrial? Because you are out of this world!

I'm wondering if you are the square root of two because I always feel irrational around you.

Your eyes are so expensive and beautiful; I can't help but get lost in them.

You're never far from me, even if we're apart, because I always keep you in my heart.

You've taken me captive, captured my heart, and made me yours.

Scientists around the world have figured out the cause of global warming. You!

Are you getting shorter? You seem to be inching closer to my heart.

Interesting things to tell your crush

Knowing how to talk to your crush is as important as knowing what to say. Having meaningful conversations with your crush can increase your chances of winning them over. Keep them interested with the messages below.

When you look at me, I melt like ice cream in the summer.

Let's rearrange the alphabetical order and put U and I together.

I would have a duel against Harry Potter to see your blissful smile.

Am I a bad shooter? Because I keep on missing you.

If it is about butterflies, I have a zoo full of them, and that is my stomach right here.

I can't resist your inner beauty. I want to love you forever.

I will not be kissing any more frogs because I've already met my prince.

I feel you already have my heart when you sit next to me.

I don't know any cheesy pickup lines. So, will you go out with me?

Every outfit that you wear is a fashion statement.

I don't know what to do with you, but neither I know what to do without you.

My days of climbing castles are over because I found my princess.

Loving you and being loved by you is the most precious gift I could ever receive.

The love I have for you is as bright as hot lava from an active volcano.

There is no better music than your voice, no better book than your text messages and no better taste than your sweet kisses.

A glance at you is all I need to start blushing.

You have to be an odd number to be my number one.

Even without a kiss, this moment is perfect, and I wouldn't trade it for anything.

There is someone that I can't stop thinking about. It is you, my love.

To be your best friend was all I ever wanted. To be your lover was all I ever dreamed of.

You are very beautiful, and I would love nothing more than to watch you stay beautiful the way you are.

Sweet things to say to your crush

Knowing what to say to your crush can sometimes be hard. Here are some sweet things to say to them today.

I just had to talk with you. Sweetness is my weakness.

I never want to leave you alone, even for a moment, because I would miss your cute smile.

You are the only one I'd stop for in my busy life.

Even though we've never talked, I never shut up about you. You've got me wrapped around your finger.

I would like to write a fan mail to you for the rest of our lives.

Hamsters run in wheels all day, and I run after you.

Just thinking about you brings a smile, a twinkle to my eye, and a skipped beat to my heart.

All right, I have something to say, so here goes: I have a big crush on you.

Sometimes I close my eyes and daydream. My mind often wanders to this or that, but you are also part of my thoughts.

My driver's license says I am not an organ donor, but I will donate my heart to you.

I don't need you to remember me. I need you not to forget me.

You are so hilarious. You always make me laugh.

I can't help, but my eyes are always looking for you.

My crush on you keeps growing every single day.

If your heart were a prison, I would like to receive life imprisonment.

I don't know what magic you did in the first look; I lost my control.

If you allow me, I want to book a permanent room in your heart.

Sometimes I can’t believe my eyes, is all this beauty mine?

Whenever you cross my way, my heart beats very fast.

Your voice is lovely. I love to listen to you talk.

I often pass by your house, not to see or get anything, but to get a glimpse of you.

Cute text messages to send your crush to keep them interested

You have managed to get your crush's number, but what next? The next step is to know what to text them to keep them interested. Here are the things to send to your crush to make them fall in love with you.

All I need is one look at you, and it makes my whole day.

Hey cutie. I haven't talked to you in a while. So I thought I'd say hello!

I always felt something was missing. But, after meeting you, it feels so complete.

I need a time machine, so I can bring it to the time when we are together.

Every time I see you. You look sexier. How do you raise the bar every time?

I need a favour from you. Can you help me to know your likes or dislikes?

The day without seeing you seems like a thousand others. Yet, I want to see you.

If every word I said could make you smile, I’d talk forever.

My life is not perfect, but with every moment by your side, the puzzle completes.

I think I have a problem. I can’t stop thinking about you.

You’re just like a camera. Whenever I see you, I smile.

I was telling my friends about you. They're so jealous. Ugh!

I wish you could see my smile when I’m texting you.

Hey you, you make me act like an idiot if you are close to me.

Sometimes I can’t stop myself from wanting to see you again and again.

I love your sweet smell. I will never forget that fantastic fragrance.

I’ve had a horrible day. I need to unwind. Can I count on you?

The truth is, if I could be with anyone, it would still be you.

The moments we spend together are unforgettable. Are you missing me as I do?

You are like a teddy, cuteness overloaded and so soft.

Whenever I look at your face, my heart starts melting.

Flirty things to say to your crush

If you have your crush's number and want to text them, make sure you send them words that will leave them wowed. Sending them these flirty messages will keep them interested in you.

Guess what I am wearing? The smile you gave me.

Please tell me your number. Then, I will show you how easy it is to save it on my phone.

I should get a photo of you in that dress.

Your cute cheeks are always blushing to give me an attraction.

Why can’t I stop thinking and dreaming about you?

I had a dream about you last night. Could you guess?

I want to be close to you and hold you tightly to me.

If I were with you right now, what would we be doing?

I need a beautiful smile near me. Come over, please.

I could seriously use a little bit of testosterone in my life just for you.

Your body is the most attractive ever.

I’m trying to fall asleep, but I can’t stop thinking about you!

That was a great touch. Can you repeat it?

I can't help but stare into your eyes and daydream about all we should be.

Mr Hotness! Are you the man who can? (fill in the blank)?

I’m just lying in bed, bored. Mind joining me?

I wish you could see my gallery! It is full of your pictures, and I often talk with them when I am alone.

I want to dance with you.

Would you please come over here? I want to touch you.

You always give me sweet memories.

May I kiss you on your chubby cheeks?

What should I text my crush?

Have you ever wondered what to say to make your crush like you? Well, you can text them how you feel about them, express genuine interest, and give them genuine compliments.

How do I make my crush smile over text?

You can make them smile by showing genuine interest in them. Accompany this with cute compliments in person or via text.

How can I flatter my crush?

Genuine praise has a powerful effect on people. Giving your crush genuine compliments will make them feel flattered.

How do I make my crush fall in love with me?

You can make your crush fall in love with you by putting yourself out there, making subtle gestures, and spending time with them.

Struggling to find the right things to say to your crush is not unusual. You want to have meaningful conversations with them to increase your chances of winning them over. We hope the messages above will help you break the ice with your potential lover.

