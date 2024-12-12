Ahead of the next general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is proposing reviews

INEC boss, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission consulted widely internally with its officials and external stakeholders to identify 142 recommendations

Amid the clamour in some quarters for Nigeria to embrace diaspora voting, Prof. Yakubu said on Thursday, December 12, 2024, that there are recommendations in its support

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has said there are recommendations in support of diaspora voting.

Legit.ng reports that Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), spoke on Thursday, December 12, at a meeting with the resident electoral commissioners (RECs). The meeting was held at the agency's conference room in Abuja.

The INEC helmsman explained that Thursday's meeting focused on the more detailed issues of planning and reform learning from the experience of the 2023 general election.

Diaspora voting allows non-resident Nigerians to vote and choose who leads the West African country.

The issue of diaspora voting has been an ongoing conversation. In January 2023, Yakubu said although the electoral body subscribes to it, Nigerian law makes it impossible for such a category of citizens to vote in the nation’s elections. But going by his latest speech, diaspora voting may be considered.

He said:

"There are also recommendations in support of diaspora voting, the unbundling of the commission with the establishment of electoral offences tribunal and a separate agency to handle the registration and regulation of political parties.

"Similarly, the commission will step up action on voter access and distribution to polling units.

"Other areas of reform include advocacy for affirmative action for greater participation of under-represented groups, a more robust voter education and public communication to combat fake news and misinformation."

Furthermore, Prof. Yakubu disclosed the commission's intention to achieve a more effective implementation of agreements on logistics with the transport unions and other service providers.

'PVCs should no longer be sole requirement for voting'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prof. Yakubu said with the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS), the use of the permanent voters’ cards (PVC) as the sole means of identification for voter accreditation during elections should be reviewed.

He explained that those who already have the PVCs can still use them to vote. However, going forward, computer-generated slips issued to the voter or even downloaded from the commission’s website will suffice for voter accreditation.

