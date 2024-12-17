Transcorp Hotels PLC will be having Uzo Oshogwe as the new MD/CEO, succeeding Dupe Olusola

Transcorp Hotels PLC has announced the appointment of Uzo Oshogwe as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Beginning January 1, 2024, Oshogwe will assume leadership from Dupe Olusola, who has been at the helm of the hospitality company since March 2020.

The announcement of leadership was made on Monday, December 16.

Transcorp praises Dupe Olusola

Dupe Olusola, who will be leaving after four years and nine months, has received high praise for her leadership and contribution to Transcorps Hotels.

In a statement speaking on the leadership changes, Emmanuel N. Nnorom, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, described Olusola's time at the helm of affairs as remarkable.

How did Dupe Olusola stand out?

Olusola Dupe Olusola’s leadership at Transcorp Hotels Plc over the past four years and nine months has been described as transformational.

From dragging the hospitality brand out of the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, having taken over at the onset of the crisis, to driving groundbreaking initiatives, to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, Dupe Olusola leaves behind a legacy of remarkable achievements that have positioned the company as a leader in Africa’s hospitality industry.

Under her stewardship, Transcorp Hotels Plc achieved unprecedented growth, breaking records in revenue and profitability, even in the face of global challenges.

Her strategic vision ensured the delivery of exceptional guest experiences and the implementation of initiatives that align with international best practices.

A thought leader and advocate for the development of the African hospitality industry, Dupe Olusola has represented the company and the continent on global stages, contributing to vital conversations about the sector's growth, resilience, and potential.

Her participation in high-profile forums, such as the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum, has cemented her reputation as a leading voice shaping the narrative around Africa’s burgeoning hospitality market.

Dupe Olusola's leadership has also been recognized through numerous personal accolades, including the Seven Stars Woman of the Year, as only the second recipient of this esteemed honour in the 12-year history of the awards.

The recognition celebrates her outstanding leadership and transformative impact on the African hospitality industry. Beyond personal recognition, Transcorp Hotels Plc thrived under her leadership, garnering nearly 40 prestigious awards.

Her emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and empowering the next generation of leaders has left an indelible mark on the industry and set new standards for hospitality excellence.

She has built a strong foundation on which the company can now build to actualise its growth and expansion plans, starting with the launch of the 5,000-capacity event centre, which is awaiting commissioning.

Transcorp Power acquires 60% of Abuja DisCo

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that a consortium led by Transcorp Power Limited has completed a 60% majority stake acquisition in the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

AEDC was taken over by the United Bank of Africa (UBA) in December 2021 because Kann Consortium, its largest shareholder, could not pay the bank its $122 million debt.

