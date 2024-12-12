On Wednesday, Dangote distributed N16,215,000 in scholarships to 120 underprivileged pupils

This is a component of Dangote Cement's management's 2024 Community Day celebration.

It also reiterated commitment to improving the standard of living for those in the communities it serves

As part of celebrations for its 2024 Community Day, the management of Dangote Cement, Plc, Ibese, in the Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, gave 120 indigent students a check for N16,215,000 in scholarships on Wednesday.

The company has also reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for the people who live in the communities it serves, characterizing them as important collaborators in accomplishing its objectives of promoting economic success for the advancement of the country.

This was revealed by Roy Uttam, the cement factory's Ibese Plant Manager, at the 2024 Community Day, which was hosted on the company's grounds to thank the 16 host communities.

The event provide scorecards on the different intervention projects carried out by the company during the previous year.

The Punch reported that in the previous year, the company started 25 community projects, including health center renovations, solar-powered borehole installations, electricity projects, and women's and youth empowerment, according to Ruttam.

He explained,

“As part of the company’s 2024 social investment projects, a symbolic presentation of a scholarship award to 120 outstanding and indigent students will be made today alongside the distribution of 55 chest freezers to support vulnerable women in starting or expanding their businesses.

“These efforts complement a range of initiatives, including a welfare program for fifty (50) elderly individuals, the provision of fertilisers, pesticides, and knapsack sprayers to 60 farmers, and other empowerment programs so far carried out in the course of the year.”.

According to Ruttam, because youth empowerment is highly valued, 30 young people who finished training in the production of shoes and leather bags earlier this year received starter packs worth millions of naira, and another 30 young people are now receiving training in POP, screeding, and painting.

However, the manager bemoaned the fact that the company had to renegotiate all of the contracts in order to guarantee that it provided the communities with the most value, citing the current economic climate with galloping inflation as a hurdle.

