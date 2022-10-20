The PDP deputy governorship candidate in Lagos, Funke Akindele, has taken her campaign to the Alimosho area of the state

Funke Akindele, an actress-turned-politician, shared pictures of the excitement she received from the people on the street on her Twitter page

The actress, popularly referred to as Jeniffer begged the people of the state to give her and the PDP governorship candidate, Jandor, the chance and they would make the people proud

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Alimosho, Lagos - Funke Akindele, the deputy governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, has taken his campaign to the Alimosho area of the state.

Alimosho is regarded as a major voting bloc in the state that is proud to call itself the economic headquarters of Nigeria.

Funke Akindele takes campaign to Lagos Photo Credit: Funke Akindele

Source: Twitter

The actress-turned-politician took to her official Twitter handle to share pictures of her visit to the Alimisho area of the state, where she was excitedly welcomed by a mammoth crowd in the streets.

The PDP campaigns in Lagos

She begged Lagosians to give her and the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Azeez Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, the opportunity, and they will make the people proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She writes:

“Alimosho was agog today as we took the pdp campaign tour to our people in that territory. I was so delighted to see how excited the people of Alimosho are for a positive change.

Video discloses Funke Akindele goes spiritual for PDP to unseat Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actress turned politician, Funke Akindele, has gone spiritual to take over from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

The deputy governorship aspirant of the PDP was seen in a viral video at a white garment church, CCC Wonderland Parish, in Lagos.

The mother of twins said she was born and raised in the CCC, saying she has been running to the church for solutions to her problems, but now, she has made up her mind to make her membership public.

The church also urged viewers of the video to observe the policewoman who was standing behind Funke Akindele for not putting on her shoes.

Source: Legit.ng