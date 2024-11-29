Geneva, Switzerland – The World Trade Organization (WTO) General Council has reappointed Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General for a second term, effective September 1, 2025.

The decision, announced Friday, November 29, extends the tenure of Okonjo-Iweala, who made history in 2021 as the first woman and first African to lead the global trade body.

Her reappointment reflects widespread confidence in her leadership during a critical period for international trade.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s first term has been characterized by a strong focus on addressing global trade challenges, including supply chain disruptions, vaccine equity, and fostering sustainable trade practices.

Her leadership has been widely praised for steering the WTO through complex negotiations and ensuring its relevance in a rapidly changing economic landscape.

