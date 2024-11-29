BREAKING: WTO General Council Reappoints Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for Second Term as Director-General
Geneva, Switzerland – The World Trade Organization (WTO) General Council has reappointed Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General for a second term, effective September 1, 2025.
The decision, announced Friday, November 29, extends the tenure of Okonjo-Iweala, who made history in 2021 as the first woman and first African to lead the global trade body.
Her reappointment reflects widespread confidence in her leadership during a critical period for international trade.
Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s first term has been characterized by a strong focus on addressing global trade challenges, including supply chain disruptions, vaccine equity, and fostering sustainable trade practices.
Her leadership has been widely praised for steering the WTO through complex negotiations and ensuring its relevance in a rapidly changing economic landscape.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Details later...
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944