The Coalition of Civil Society for Promotion of Human Rights (CCPHR) has hailed President Tinubu's government for its progress in tackling Nigeria's security challenges

The group also noted that under Gen. Musa's leadership, the Nigerian military has executed Tinubu’s directive to eliminate security threats

CCPHR in a statement on Thursday, highlighted significant achievements in the military's operations led by CDS Musa, including the elimination of over 8,000 terrorists and the rescue of over 6,000 hostages in 2024, as well as the military's efforts in curbing oil sabotage

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, December 12, a group hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, for their robust approach in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges.

The group, Coalition of Civil Society for Promotion of Human Rights (CCPHR) gave this commendation in a statement on Thursday by its national coordinator, Dr. Amana Moses Amana.

As reported by Daily Independent, he said it became necessary to appreciate the progress made in combating Nigeria’s security problems to inspire key players in the security architecture to do more, knowing that their efforts are recognized.

According to Amana, the coalition’s review of developments in the security landscape showed that General Musa, is successfully executing President Tinubu’s marching orders for the Armed Forces and other security agencies to eliminate Nigeria’s security threats, which is translating into a curtailment of terrorists and other threat groups.

He said:

“Since President Tinubu placed General Christopher Musa, as a round peg in a round hole, the military has made significant strides in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, with prioritisation of joint and collaborative efforts that created an atmosphere conducive for the services of the Armed Forces to cooperate and deliver on set targets without rancour or rivalry.

“A consequence of this is the reassuring of note that troops took out 8,034 terrorists; arrested 11,623 and rescued 6,376 hostages in different operations across the country in the year 2024, which is a clear message to those who want to undermine Nigeria that they are on a doomed mission.”

Amana canvassed citizens’ support for President Tinubu, the military and other security agencies with their leadership, stating that Nigerians must realise that terrorists are notorious for violating the human rights of citizens, which everyone must join hands to put a stop to.

