A Nigerian man was bitter after seeing the size of a bicycle that was delivered to him after he had placed an order for it.

He stated that he ordered the bicycle online and was expecting a full-sized one.

Man who ordered bicycle from online store shows what he got.

A video by @cloud9ceo on TikTok showed that the bicycle was purchased for N7,696.

He mentioned that when waiting for his delivery, he called the delivery rider and asked if he was coming in a car.

The man mentioned that he was surprised when the rider said he was coming with a bike instead.

On seeing the toy bike he got, he cried out on social media, as he also showed the order page on the online site.

Reactions as man receives toy bike

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts, as some accused him of not properly reading the description.

@Brownshuga Ika (Atarodo) said:

"Can’t you see DIY Finger mountain Bike? You got what you purchased. Always read captions. And why didn’t you mention the amount? Probably less that 10$ do you think that can get you a proper bike?"

@Morningstar said:

"So after you read all the things written on there, and you saw the price of the bicycle, what did you expect. LONGJOHN bicycle?"

@Black Adonis325 said:

"Jokes apart.. Temu will soon get a class action lawsuit."

@Constant Romeo said:

"I don't blame them.. nope.. I blame those who refused to read DESCRIPTIONS or better still Product Specifications! Let's endeavor to pay attention to product specifications very well."

@DannyTee_1 said:

"Next time check the details every well incase u want to order once you see mini in the description just know that it is a toy."

Bobby Mkpong said:

Sir please next time read the specifications of any product you order sir everytime I order from temu it’s exactly what I ordered read the specs next time

@jozef_n_joi said:

"The word "mini" in the description says it all. My advice 2any1 who wants 2buy frm Temu is, make sure u read & understand the description well; it's always there...if not u go order toys tire."

Man who ordered bicycle online and giot mini bike cries out.

