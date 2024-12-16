On the 8th of December, 2024, Funke Akindele premiered her new movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, and it has already bagged sweet records

The movie recorded massive box office sales already in its first weekend of streaming at cinemas

The exciting news was announced by the energetic movie director herself, who thanked Nigerians for supporting her dream

Funke Akidnele, the box office queen, has done it again as her new movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, which started showing in Cinemas on Friday, December 13, has already made history.

The movie has N206 million at the box office and is recognized as Nollywood's biggest opening weekend. It also clinched the feat of being the biggest opening weekend in 2024.

Funke Akindele's Everybody Loves Jenifa makes history. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

This feat has shocked many social media users, who dragged her for doing too much promotion for the movie.

The actress Funke Akindele announced her newest achievement via her official Instagram page, where she appreciated God and Nigerians for massively supporting her.

The announcement was accompanied by photos of some of the cast of Everybody Loves Jenefa, as though they had anticipated the magnificent feat.

See her post here:

The actress' fans have also showered her with accolades and congratulatory messages.

Funke Akindele's new record trends online

Read some comments below:

@iammoeazy:

"Ground breaking."

@amazingklef:

"Epic movie!!"

@mo_bimpe:

"Haaaaaaaaa this is plentyyyyyyy mama 🙌🙌🙌.Big big big congratulations my hardworking woman ! I am so happy and proud of you ❤️❤️❤️."

@slim_niikkie:

"This Woman!!! Powerful woman 💪. I shall be celebrated for greatness over the world 🙌🔥❤️."

@wanni_twinny:

"Congratulations mama Ibeji! Queen!❤."

@inidimaokojie:

"AUNTY!!!!! After you na YOU!!!! Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉."

@thecuteabiola:

"Wasn’t expecting anything less."

@ebelleokaro:

"Miracle working God, this is just the beginning of the success story."

@mhillie__thewardrobe:

"Mama please don’t you want your Ghanaian fans to watch the movie ? @funkejenifaakindele."

Funke Akindele's movie breaks record in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that multi-award-winning actress Funke Akindele sold out the second screen for her film Everybody Loves Jenifa, which will be released in the UK on December 20, 2024.

Akindele shared the news on her Instagram page today, December 15, 2024, and thanked her fans immensely.

The energetic star claimed this is the first time a Nigerian film has had such a successful UK premiere.

