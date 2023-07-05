Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, stated that her life is a testimony.

Tems made the statement on July 2, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana, while delivering a prologue at the Essence Festival

Recall that Tems rose to prominence after taking the stage as a guest on Wizkid's Essence, which will be released on his album Made In Lagos in 2020

The singer described her journey from Lagos to becoming a well-known figure on a worldwide scale.

"You know, my life is a testimony. I guess, for those who don’t understand, I’m from Lagos, Nigeria," Tems said amidst wild cheers.

The singer then gave a performance with Wizkid on their groundbreaking song Essence, with their electrifying connection, the pair serenaded the audience.

Tems became a household name in 2020 after grabbing the stage as a guest on Wizkid's song Essence, off his album "Made In Lagos."

After a remix version featuring Canadian pop artist Justin Bieber was released in 2021, the song reached its highest peak at the ninth spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 list.

Since that time, Tems has collaborated with international superstars including Rihanna, Drake, Future, and Beyoncé.

