After a rollercoaster adventure as an electoral umpire, Professor Nnenna Oti has returned to her base in Owerri

The courageous INEC returning officer made history when she refused to intimidation incumbent party over the declaration of the result

She received a heroic welcome back to the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), where she is the Vice Chancellor

Imo, Owerri - Students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) trooped out in numbers to welcome the return of Professor Nnenna Oti, the institution's Vice Chancellor who stood as an electoral umpire for the 2023 gubernatorial polls in Abia state.

Professor Oti was the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) officer for the controversial and tense Abia gubernatorial polls.

Professor Nnenna Oti was the INEC returning officer for the 2023 Abia state gubernatorial election. Photo: FUTO Owerri

She declared the election inconclusive after much pressure from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, who were already 16 of the 17 local governments in the state to the Labour Party.

After much pressure and intimidation, Prof Oti moved to the INEC headquarters in Abuja, the nation's capital, to announce the Abia state governorship election winner.

Professor Oti declared the Labour Party's candidate, Alex Oti, winner of the Abia gubernatorial election after polling 175,467 ahead of PDP's Okey Ahiwe, who polled 88,529.

In the viral video sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 29, hundreds of students of FUTO trooped out playing the drums, singing and wielding banners with inscriptions portraying her boldness and courage during the elections.

One of the students said:

"We are welcoming our able vice chancellor back from INEC work. The only outstanding vice-chancellor. You're welcome Ma."

Prof Oti addresses students, recounts ordeals as INEC electoral umpire

In another viral video that surfaced on social media, Professor Oti was seen addressing students about her ordeals while serving the nation as an electoral umpire.

She said:

"They came with their threats. They came with their money. They came with their intimidation, but I resisted all"

