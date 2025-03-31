The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has accused President Tinubu of politically motivated actions in Rivers State, suggesting they are aimed at securing his position ahead of the 2027 election

ACF spokesperson Professor Mohammed Baba stated that Tinubu’s response to the crisis was one-sided, focusing blame on Governor Fubara while shielding key political figures involved

The ACF warned that Tinubu’s approach could erode public trust, urging him to adopt a fair and constitutional strategy in addressing state conflicts

FCT, Abuja - The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has strongly criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s handling of the political turmoil in Rivers state, arguing that his actions are politically motivated with an eye on the 2027 presidential election.

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) spokesperson, Professor Mohammed Baba, disclosed this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, March 29.

Arewa Consultative Forum challenges President Tinubu’s involvement in the Rivers crisis, raising concerns over his actions. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@SimFubaraKSC

Source: Facebook

He accused the President of overstepping his constitutional boundaries in his response to the Rivers crisis.

ACF: Tinubu’s actions politically motivated

Professor Baba questioned the legality and impartiality of the President’s interventions, stating that Tinubu’s actions suggest a vested political interest rather than a genuine effort to maintain peace in the state.

“There is no doubt that this is all with an eye on 2027. Let’s not pretend about it. The President has the right to seek re-election, but was his intervention in Rivers State in accordance with the Constitution? The prevailing opinion suggests otherwise,” Baba remarked.

He added that while the government has presented legal justifications for its moves, the manner in which the issue was handled reflects a clear bias.

ACF speaks on Tinubu's alleged bias in Rivers crisis

Baba further criticized Tinubu for failing to address all the key players in the Rivers crisis, noting that the President seemed to focus blame solely on Governor Siminalayi Fubara while shielding other influential figures.

“The President has become a party to the crisis. He spent time addressing only the governor while ignoring the role of one of the most powerful ministers in his government. That alone shows clear bias,” Baba asserted.

He argued that Tinubu’s reluctance to hold all actors accountable, including high-ranking federal officials, has fueled suspicions of a political agenda behind his actions in Rivers state.

ACF calls for true leadership and fairness

The ACF spokesperson lamented that those who initially advocated for constitutional adherence are now equivocating in their stance.

He called for unbiased leadership that ensures fairness and accountability.

“Those who should be advising the President have remained silent, and many of those who previously opposed emergency rule in states are now justifying Tinubu’s approach. This inconsistency is why people struggle to trust the government’s intentions,” he said.

Baba urged the President to demonstrate true leadership by addressing the crisis fairly and holding all key figures accountable, rather than taking sides in a manner that fuels political tensions.

ACF issues warning for 2027

Arewa Consultative Forum faults President Tinubu’s handling of the Rivers crisis, questioning his intervention. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC/@officialABAT/@GovWike

Source: Facebook

The ACF has warned that such political maneuvering could backfire, as Nigerians are increasingly aware of political schemes aimed at consolidating power.

Baba emphasized that fairness, transparency, and adherence to constitutional principles should guide any government intervention in state affairs.

“With the way the Rivers crisis has been handled, it is clear that the President is positioning himself for 2027, but Nigerians are watching. Leadership requires fairness, not selective justice,” he concluded.

Amaechi finally mentions why Wike, Fubara are fighting

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Rotimi Amaechi, a two-term former governor of Rivers state, has claimed that the rift between the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is about the sharing of money.

Amaechi, who served as minister of transportation under the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, commented in an interview on Wednesday, March 29.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng