Nigerian singer Portable has shed more light on his issues with YBNL boss Olamide, a few weeks after calling him out

During a recent interview, the Zazu crooner bragged about now being too big for Olamide to sign

Portable’s statements in the video drew the attention of many Nigerians after it went viral, and they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has explained why he blasted Olamide on social media.

Recall that the Zazu crooner slammed the YBNL boss online some months ago for not signing him to his record label.

In a new interview with Quincy Jonze of Echo Room, Portable explained why he fought with Olamide.

Nigerians react as Portable says only Sony Music can sign him. Photos: @portablebaeby / IG, @Olamide / X

Source: Instagram

According to the Zazu star, Olamide did not hold his hand and guide him the way UK rapper Skepta did.

“Do you why I cannot fight with Skepta, he held my hands the way I’m currently holding your hand while Olamide did not hold my hand like that, I just dey run up and down, I no get management. Make una help me tell Olamide say Olamide give me just Zazu, I use am tour the whole world, make he carry me join body nau”, he said.

Speaking further, Portable said Olamide should have signed him on to his YBNL record label, but he is now bigger than that level, and only Sony Music can sign him.

Not stopping there, the Zazu crooner also claimed Olamide’s artist at the time, Asake, was also copying his dance moves and clothing styles.

In his words:

“Olamide can’t sign me for now, I’m big now. Only Sony music can sign me. Olamide is my helper, back then he could sign me. Now? No. Now, he can take me to where they would sign me. I swear I am blessed. When Olamide was meant to sign me, he didn’t, when I was still ignorant. Didn’t you hear what Asake said? He said the contract he signed then, he can never sign it now, so me too, I have grown now. Make them do O2 Arena for me too. Asake does all my dance steps, I wear heavy clothes of many yards and Asake also started doing same.”

Portable gives reason for blasting Olamide, Asake. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable also clarified that he doesn’t have a problem with Asake and that it’s a blessing if he calls out a person because he would make them trend:

“I no get problem with Asake, na my friend. If I mention a person’s name, they should thank God. I’m a blessing. If I even insult someone, they would trend, if I saw good things about the person, they would still blow.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable says he’s too big for Olamide to sign

The video of Portable bragging about how he is now bigger than Olamide signing him to his record label raised mixed feelings from Nigerians after it went viral:

Neeya_o said:

“I love his delusion😂.”

Kikesavageee said:

“Cho cho cho kilode 😂.”

Morayo9911 wrote:

“Portable ma pa mi na.”

Temiyemihadizat wrote:

“Sony ko, LG ni 🤣🤣.”

Ayomide_1410 said:

“If he sign you, nah you go still talk say “Eyin fans mi egbami ooo, Egbon Olamide shey ore funmi, won ma tun lo so ti nio” 😂”

Benitaa_santiago said:

“Wait o, is this what he tells those girls?? 😭😂”

Duchess_hemmarh1 wrote:

“Mumu say na I’m big. Big for where😂😂😂😂. Big for sango😂”

__joiiee_' said:

“😂😂shame use me do target audience 😭.”

Callmemotolani wrote:

“If DELULU was a person 😂😂😂😂.”

Nefertiti___000 said:

“Make you dey fight olamide all the time abi? Olamide is unproblematic abeg!”

Accessoriesbybeam said:

“02 arena small, na big stadium with 90,000 capacity go fit you.. eleleya😂😂😂😂.”

A.d.e.d.a.r.a said:

“Oloribu,acts like he’s entitled to everyone and everything.”

_chammielove wrote:

“Very Ungrateful fellow , olamide gave you your biggest song and you’re here talking nonsense.”

Osupa finally replies Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Fuji artist Akorede Babatunde Okunola, professionally known as Saheed Osupa seemingly sang about what would befall Portable at an event.

Legit.ng previously reported that after Portable called Saheed Osupa "big for nothing" in a video.

In a viral video, the Fuji artist was performing at an event when he began singing his diss track.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng