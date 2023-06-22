A new report has revealed the names of the highest-paid female chief executive officers in Nigeria across different sectors

The CEOs listed control companies listed on the Nigerian exchange with a market value of over N100 billion

These female executives have made their names in the corporate world as well as inspiring younger female professionals to dream big

The four highest-paid female executives leading some of Nigeria's biggest companies received a combined paycheck of N304.4 million in 2022.

This is according to data sourced from the financials of the companies they control, submitted to the Nigerian exchange.

The top female executives include Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Owen Omogiafo, Dupe Olusola, and Oluwatomi Somefun.

L-R Oluwatomi Somefun, Owen Omogiafo, Dupe Olusola, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe Photo credit: Unity bank, Fidelity, investorking

Their pay package includes salaries, compensation, and other monetary rewards associated with their positions.

Highest-paid female executives

Here is how much they earned and the companies they control, according to data by captured by BusinessDay.

Oluwatomi Somefun- N41.7 million

Oluwatomi Somefun is the managing director of Unity Bank Plc. Under her leadership, the bank has enjoyed success despite various challenges.

For her effort, she was paid N41.7 million in 2022 an increase from N41.4 million reported in 2021.

Dupe Olusola- N62.7 million

Dupe Olusola is the managing director and chief executive officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc. She is the second woman to lead the organisation.

The company's financials show that she earned N62.7 million in 2022, up from N62.6 million in 2021.

Owen Omogiafo- N90 million

Omogiafo is the president and CEO of Transnational Corporation Plc. She earned N90 million in 2022.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe-N110 million

Onyeali-Ikpe, CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc WHI is the highest-earning female CEO among listed Nigerian companies.

She received N110 million in 2022, the same amount she received in 2021.

Overall Best-paid CEOs with an average salary of N332m

