In 2024, several female politicians in Nigeria have made significant headlines, shaping the political landscape with their leadership, advocacy, and groundbreaking achievements.

These women have not only broken barriers but have also inspired many with their dedication to public service and governance.

Here, in this year in review, Legit.ng spotlighted the most influential female politicians in Nigeria in 2024:

1. Oluremi Tinubu

Oluremi Tinubu, the current First Lady of Nigeria, has been a prominent figure in Nigerian politics.

She has played a crucial role in various social and political initiatives, advocating for women's rights and empowerment.

Her influence extends beyond her role as First Lady, having previously served as the First Lady of Lagos State and a Senator representing Lagos Central.

2. Ireti Heebah Kingibe

Ireti Heebah Kingibe, a member of the Labour Party (LP), secured a seat in the Senate representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the 2023 Nigerian Senate elections.

Known for her dedication to grassroots development and community empowerment, Kingibe has been a vocal advocate for public service and has made significant strides in her political career.

3. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye

Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, was appointed Minister of Women's Affairs and Social Development by President Bola Tinubu in August 2023 and replaced in 2024,. She is a fervent advocate for women's empowerment and economic development.

As a Nigerian lawyer, entrepreneur, and film producer, she made history as the first female presidential candidate for APC during the 2023 elections.

Uju has a solid educational background. She earned her Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1996 and was admitted to the Nigerian Bar in 1997. She furthered her education by obtaining a Master of Laws degree from the University of Abuja in 2002.

4. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, a member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has made a significant impact on Delta state politics.

She is known for advocating good governance and challenging the status quo.

As the daughter of James Ibori, a prominent leader in the Niger Delta region, she remains committed to advancing the welfare of Delta state residents.

5. Hannatu Musawa

Hannatu Musawa, appointed Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, has carved a niche for herself as a lawyer, politician, and author.

Musawa is known for her extensive legal background in marine and oil & gas law, and her commitment to promoting Nigeria's cultural heritage and creative industries

Her contributions to the arts and culture sector have been instrumental in promoting Nigeria's rich cultural heritage.

6. Natasha Akpoti

Natasha Hadiza Akpoti is a Nigerian barrister, social entrepreneur, and politician.

She is the founder of the Builders Hub Impact Investment Program (BHIIP), which focuses on creating jobs through the sustainable revival of Nigeria's indigenous industries.

Akpoti gained national prominence after exposing corruption at the Ajaokuta steel mill and has been an advocate for economic justice and industrial development in Nigeria.

Women in Power

These influential female politicians have not only made headlines in 2024 but have also paved the way for future generations of women in Nigerian politics.

Their dedication, resilience, and leadership continue to inspire and drive progress in the country.

