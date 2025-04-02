Nigeria must win at home against Rwanda to keep qualification hopes alive, and Eric Chelle has a masterplan

A crucial away match against South Africa will be a defining moment in Nigeria’s World Cup campaign

Chelle has outlined a tactical approach to prevent South Africa from picking the sole World Cup ticket

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are facing an uphill battle to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a disappointing start to their qualifying campaign.

The pressure is now mounting on head coach Eric Chelle, who took over the team mid-campaign, to turn things around.

Eric Chelle is still optimistic that Nigeria can qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite winning just one of their six games played so far.

With only 7 points from 6 games, Nigeria finds itself trailing behind group leaders South Africa, who have amassed 13 points, FIFA.com reports.

Despite the challenging situation, Chelle remains optimistic that Nigeria can still pick up the sole World Cup ticket even in their precarious state in the qualifiers.

The Malian tactician has outlined a strategic plan to ensure Nigeria secures maximum points in their upcoming fixtures, starting with a crucial home match against Rwanda before a must-win away clash against South Africa.

"No room for error against Rwanda"

Chelle has identified the Super Eagles' next home fixture against Rwanda as the most crucial game in their bid for World Cup qualification.

A win for Nigeria in Uyo is non-negotiable, as dropping points would severely damage the team’s chances of catching up with South Africa.

“The most important match for us right now is Rwanda in Uyo,” Chelle told Score Nigeria.

The 47-year-old manager understands that anything less than a victory would leave Nigeria in an almost impossible position, even before their critical trip to South Africa.

Beating South Africa: The ultimate test

While securing three points against Rwanda is vital, Chelle knows that the true test lies in the away fixture against South Africa.

The Super Eagles run the risk of missing back-to-back FIFA World Cups after a poor start to the 2026 qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana have been dominant in the qualifiers, strengthening their position with back-to-back wins over Lesotho and Benin Republic.

Chelle has a clear tactical plan for the crucial upcoming World Cup qualifier, stating that the Super Eagles must prevent Hugo Broos’ team from controlling the game.

"South Africa are a good side, but for that game, we cannot afford to allow them to play. But first, we have to beat Rwanda at home, and then we will focus on the game in South Africa.”

The Super Eagles must remain disciplined, defend as a unit, and capitalize on counterattacks to stand a chance of securing an essential away victory.

What’s next for the Super Eagles?

With only four games left in the qualifying series, Nigeria’s path to the 2026 World Cup is still uncertain.

Winning against Rwanda and South Africa would bring the Super Eagles back into contention, but anything less could spell the end of their campaign.

Chelle remains confident in his squad’s ability to rise to the occasion, and Nigerian fans will be hoping that his strategic approach can turn the three-time African champion’s fortunes around and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

NFF reacts to rumoured Chelle departure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation had refuted claims that it was considering Eric Chelle's future after two matches in charge of the national team.

Chelle had been entrusted with the responsibility of reviving the country's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign after a poor start, securing only three points from four games.

He managed his first two matches during the March international break, leading the team to a 2-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali before settling for a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

