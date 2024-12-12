Women continue to face systemic barriers that prevent them from achieving and maintaining power on a global scale

Meanwhile, some women are shattering stereotypes in the domains of business, entertainment, and politics

A list of women powerful women recently released by Forbes includes Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, MO Abudu and others

Globally, women still encounter obstacles that hinder their ability to attain and hold onto power. However, a select handful are breaking barriers in the fields of politics, entertainment, and business to emerge some of the most powerful people influencing the modern world.

Five African women have earned their spots on Forbes' 2024 list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women, which includes these changemakers. Together, they have impacted multitude of lives globally through innovative policy, fearless leadership, and inspirational leadership.

Judith Suminwa Tuluka

In June 2024, Judith Suminwa Tuluka became the first female prime minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a historic first for the nation.

She started her political career in the Ministry of the Budget and worked her way up to important positions like Minister of Planning and Deputy Coordinator of the Presidential Strategic Watch Council.

Tuluka, who was named prime minister by President Félix Tshisekedi, has emerged as a representation of African political advancement.

Her leadership is a light of empowerment in a field that is dominated by men. She holds a master's degree in applied economics from Université libre de Bruxelles.

Mpumi Madisa

Mpumi Madisa, a South African business executive, rose from modest origins in Mohlakeng, Gauteng, to become a trailblazing business leader.

She became the first Black woman to lead a top-40 firm on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in 2020 after joining Bidvest in 2003 with degrees in economics, finance, and mathematics from Wits University.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist with a Harvard degree, has a distinguished career in international development and finance that spans more than thirty years. She is the first African and female director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), having held the position since 2021.

As Nigeria's Finance Minister, Okonjo-Iweala previously held high-level positions at the World Bank and oversaw a number of international projects, such as the Vaccine Alliance and Gavi.

Samia Suluhu Hassan

In March 2021, Samia Suluhu Hassan became Tanzania's first female president, making history. She was born in Zanzibar and progressed through the political ranks, holding positions as Vice President and Minister of State until becoming president after John Magufuli's passing.

She has a master's degree in community economic development, which she has used to support policies that promote unity and economic prosperity in Tanzania.

Mo Abudu

Through EbonyLife Media, which currently broadcasts in more than 49 countries, Nigerian media tycoon Mo Abudu has revolutionized African storytelling. Abudu has established African stories on the international scene and is well-known for landing big partnerships with Netflix, Sony Pictures Television, and AMC Networks.

EbonyLife became the first African media firm to secure a multi-title arrangement with Netflix, making her partnership with the streaming behemoth a historic one. Through her endeavors, like as the recently established Mo Abudu Films, she keeps elevating marginalized voices and redefining African cinema.

