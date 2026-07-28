Who is the wealthiest actor on Yellowstone? Taylor Sheridan is the wealthiest among the cast members, with an alleged net worth of $200 million. Other wealthy actors on the series include Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham. In addition to acting, they have built fortunes through various business ventures, investments, and other income streams.

Wealthy actors on Yellowstone: Taylor Sheridan, Gil Birmingham, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, and Kelly Reilly. Photo: E Miller, K Oaddams, M Media, J Nacion, Jo Hale/Getty Images (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Although Kevin Costner is the highest-paid Yellowstone cast member, earning approximately $1.3 million per episode, he is not considered the wealthiest.

cast member, earning approximately per episode, he is not considered the wealthiest. Taylor Sheridan is widely regarded as the richest cast member of the series, with an estimated net worth of $200 million.

Many Yellowstone cast members have built their wealth through more than acting, with additional income coming from music, film production, business ventures, and other investments.

Who is the wealthiest actor on Yellowstone?

In compiling and ranking the wealthiest Yellowstone actors, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance publications, including Celebrity Net Worth, The Sun, Express, and Looper.

Cast member Net worth Taylor Sheridan $200 million Gil Birmingham $185 million Kevin Costner $100 million Cole Hauser $10 million Kelly Reilly $5 million Wes Bentley $4 million Luke Grimes $3 million Kelsey Asbille $3 million Forrie J. Smith $1.8 million

9. Forrie J. Smith – $1.8 million

Forrie J. Smith attends the Kentucky Derby 152 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Forrie Jordan Smith

: Forrie Jordan Smith Date of birth : 8 March 1959

: 8 March 1959 Age : 67 years old (as of 2026)

: 67 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, stunt performer

According to The Sun, Forrie J. Smith has an alleged net worth of $1.8 million. He portrays Lloyd Pierce on Yellowstone, a veteran ranch hand who has worked at the Dutton Ranch for decades. His authentic background as a cowboy and his experience in the Western genre have helped bring realism to the character.

Smith has built a career as an actor and stunt performer, particularly in Westerns and action productions. He has appeared in films and television shows including Tombstone, Rambo III, Hell or High Water, Justified, and Midnight, Texas.

8. Kelsey Asbille – $3 million

Kelsey Asbille at the "Yellowstone" Season 5 New York Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art in New York, New York. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kelsey Asbille Chow

: Kelsey Asbille Chow Date of birth : 9 September 1991

: 9 September 1991 Age : 34 years old (as of July 2026)

: 34 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actress

According to Express, Kelsey Asbille’s net worth is alleged to be about $3 million. She portrays Monica Dutton on Yellowstone, the wife of Kayce Dutton and mother of their son, Tate. The actress has been a Yellowstone cast member since the series premiered in 2018.

Her acting career began in 2005, and Kelsey Asbille has so far featured in approximately 28 films and TV series. She is known for playing Mikayla Makoola in the Disney XD sitcom Pair of Kings and Gigi Silveri in the MTV comedy-drama Teen Wolf. Her other notable credits include One Tree Hill, Wind River, Fargo, and Don't Move.

7. Luke Grimes – $4 million

Luke Grimes at CBS Fest 2026 held at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: River Callaway

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Luke Timothy Grimes

: Luke Timothy Grimes Date of birth : 21 January 1984

: 21 January 1984 Age : 42 years old (as of 2026)

: 42 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, musician

Luke Grimes’ net worth is alleged to be approximately $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He portrays Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, the youngest son of John Dutton. Kayce is a former U.S. Navy SEAL, and the role has become the defining performance of his career.

Before Yellowstone, Luke Grimes appeared in several films and television shows. He played Elliot Grey in the Fifty Shades film trilogy and Navy SEAL Marc Alan Lee in American Sniper. His other notable acting credits include The Magnificent Seven, Brothers & Sisters, True Blood, and American Made.

In addition to acting, Grimes is a country music singer and songwriter. He released his self-titled debut EP in 2024, featuring songs such as Burn, No Horse to Ride, God and a Girl, Oh Ohio, Hold On, and South on 75. His music blends traditional country with Americana influences and reflects themes of family, love, and life in rural America.

6. Wes Bentley – $4 million

Wes Bentley speaks onstage at the "Yellowstone" panel during the Deadline Contenders Television event at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Wes Bentley

: Wes Bentley Date of birth : 4 September 1978

: 4 September 1978 Age : 47 years old (as of July 2026)

: 47 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actor, film producer

Wes Bentley’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He portrays Jamie Dutton on Yellowstone, the adopted son of John Dutton and a former attorney who becomes deeply involved in his family's political and business affairs.

Bentley began his acting career in the 1990s and gained widespread recognition for his role as Ricky Fitts in the acclaimed film American Beauty. He has since appeared in films such as The Hunger Games, Interstellar, Pete's Dragon, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

His television credits also include American Horror Story, while his work as a film producer has expanded his career beyond acting.

5. Kelly Reilly – $5 million

Kelly Reilly attends Paramount+'s "Dutton Ranch" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly

: Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly Date of birth : 18 July 1977

: 18 July 1977 Age : 49 years old (as of 2026)

: 49 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress, TV producer

English actress Kelly Reilly’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million. On Yellowstone, she portrays Beth Dutton, the only daughter of John Dutton and a fiercely loyal member of the Dutton family. The role has made her one of the show's most popular characters and earned her widespread recognition.

Reilly has enjoyed an impressive acting career since her debut in 1995, appearing in numerous films and television series. She is best known for her roles in Pride & Prejudice, Sherlock Holmes, Eden Lake, and Flight.

In addition to acting, Kelly Reilly has ventured into television production, with credits on projects including Yellowstone, Dutton Ranch, and Under Salt Marsh.

4. Cole Hauser – $10 million

Cole Hauser attends the "Dutton Ranch" Berlin Special Screening at Delphi Filmpalast in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Gerald Matzka

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Cole Kenneth Hauser

: Cole Kenneth Hauser Date of birth : 22 March 1975

: 22 March 1975 Age : 51 years old (as of 2026)

: 51 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, film producer

American actor and film producer Cole Hauser has an estimated net worth of $10 million, largely attributed to earnings from his successful Hollywood career. On Yellowstone, he portrays Rip Wheeler, a fiercely loyal ranch hand and the right-hand man of John Dutton.

Cole Hauser has been featured in several films and TV series, with some of his notable roles being in Pitch Black, Dazed and Confused, Goodwill Hunting, and Olympus Has Fallen. Beyond acting, he boasts a few production credits.

The actor has also invested in the real estate industry. In 2010, he purchased a ranch property in Agoura Hills for $2.33 million, which he later sold for $4.375 million in December 2022. In July 2021, he paid $4.2 million for a waterfront mansion in Stuart, Florida.

3. Kevin Costner – $100 million

Kevin Costner at The Art Of Elysium's 2025 HEAVEN Gala held at the Rosewood Miramar in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kevin Michael Costner

: Kevin Michael Costner Date of birth : 18 January 1955

: 18 January 1955 Age : 71 years old (as of 2026)

: 71 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, filmmaker, musician

Kevin Costner’s net worth is estimated to be $100 million. He plays John Dutton III on Yellowstone, the patriarch of the Dutton family. John is the owner of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which he fiercely protects from developers, politicians, and rival landowners.

Costner has enjoyed a decades-long acting career, with notable roles in films such as The Untouchables, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams, JFK, The Bodyguard, and Hidden Figures. As a filmmaker, he directed and starred in Dances with Wolves, The Postman, and Open Range.

Costner has pursued a music career and is a founding member and lead singer of the country-rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West, which he formed in 2007. The band has released several albums and performed internationally, with songs including The Angels Came Down, Let Me Be the One, and Long Hot Night.

Beyond entertainment, Kevin Costner is an entrepreneur and real estate investor. He owns Tatanka: The Story of the Bison, an attraction located just outside Deadwood, South Dakota. In the real estate industry, he owns several properties worth millions of dollars across Colorado and California.

2. Gil Birmingham – $185 million

Gil Birmingham attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "Landman" at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gilbert Birmingham

: Gilbert Birmingham Date of birth : 13 July 1953

: 13 July 1953 Age : 73 years old (as of 2026)

: 73 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor

Gil Birmingham is an American actor best known for portraying Thomas Rainwater on Yellowstone. Rainwater is the chairman of the fictional Broken Rock Reservation and a determined rival of the Dutton family. His net worth is alleged to be approximately $185 million.

The actor began his Hollywood journey in the 1980s and has been featured in over 70 films and TV series. He is known for portraying Martin in Wind River and Billy Black in Twilight. His other famous roles are in Hell or High Water, Wind River, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Banshee.

1. Taylor Sheridan – $200 million

Taylor Sheridan attends the black carpet during the "Yellowstone" Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sheridan Taylor Gibler Jr.

: Sheridan Taylor Gibler Jr. Date of birth : 21 May 1970

: 21 May 1970 Age : 56 years old (as of 2026)

: 56 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, writer, producer, director

Taylor Sheridan’s net worth is approximately $200 million. He is an American actor, screenwriter, director, and producer. On Yellowstone, he plays Travis Wheatley, a skilled horseman and livestock agent. In the series, Travis works closely with John Dutton and the Dutton family.

Actor Taylor Sheridan gained recognition through television roles in series such as Sons of Anarchy and Veronica Mars. He later established himself as a screenwriter with films including Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. As a director and producer, he has been behind projects such as Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King.

How much did the cast of Yellowstone earn?

According to Taste of Country, Kevin Costner earned approximately $1.3 million per episode during Season 5, while Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly were reportedly paid up to $1 million per episode. The salaries of the show's primary cast members ranged from lower six-figure amounts per episode in the early seasons to more than $1 million per episode.

Who is richer, Kevin Costner or Taylor Sheridan?

Taylor Sheridan is considered wealthier than Kevin Costner. Sheridan has an alleged net worth of $200 million, while Costner’s net worth is estimated to be $100 million. For both, acting is their primary income source, but they also have other ventures such as music, real estate investments, and business interests.

Is Rip from Yellowstone a billionaire?

Rip Wheeler is not a billionaire. Rip is a fictional character played by actor Cole Hauser, and there is no indication in the series that he has accumulated anything close to a billion-dollar fortune.

Taylor Sheridan is considered the wealthiest actor on Yellowstone. He is followed by other wealthy stars, including Gil Birmingham and Kevin Costner, who have also built significant fortunes. Their wealth comes not only from acting but also from other ventures, including real estate and business investments.

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Season 3 of The White Lotus features actors such as Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, and Parker Posey. Beyond acting, some cast members have earned income through other ventures, including modelling, music, and real estate investments. Read on to learn more about their net worth and various sources of income.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng