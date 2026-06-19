The RHOC housewives have built impressive fortunes through reality TV, business ventures, and personal brands. Heather Dubrow leads the pack, while the cast's overall net worths range from approximately $1 million to $80 million.

Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Jennifer Pedranti and Alexis Bellino. Photo: Rich Polk, Jeff Kravitz, Tiffany Rose, Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Heather Dubrow tops RHOC 's wealth chart with an impressive net worth of $80 million.

's wealth chart with an impressive net worth of $80 million. Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge showcase significant fortunes at $20 million and $3 million respectively.

respectively. The housewives' net worths vary greatly, highlighting diverse financial successes and challenges within the cast.

The RHOC housewives ranked by net worth

In compiling and ranking the net worths of the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Housewife Net worth Heather Dubrow $80 million Shannon Beador $20 million Tamra Judge $3 million Jennifer Pedranti $2 million Alexis Bellino $1.5 million Emily Simpson $900,000 Gina Kirschenheiter $500,000

7. Gina Kirschenheiter ($500,000)

Gina Kirschenheiter at SiriusXM Studios on 17 July 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

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Full name: Gina Christine Archer

Gina Christine Archer Year of birth: 1984

1984 Age: 42 years old (as of 2026)

42 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Long Island, New York, United States

Gina Kirschenheiter’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $500,000. She joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 13 in 2018 and reportedly earned close to $100,000 in her first season, with her salary increasing over time as she became a full-time cast member.

Outside of television, Gina has built a career in real estate in Orange County. Alongside her partner, Travis Mullen, she formed the real estate agency known as The Gated Group. The duo previously reported closing around $10 million in total business volume in a single year.

Gina also earns additional income as a social media influencer. She has worked with numerous brands, such as FabKids and Warrior Made. Financial settlements following her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Dodd also contribute to her finances, including child and spousal support.

6. Emily Simpson ($900,000)

Emily Simpson at Dolby Theatre on 26 March 2026 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

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Full name: Emily Rebecca Simpson

Emily Rebecca Simpson Year of birth: 19 January 1976

19 January 1976 Age: 50 years old (as of 2026)

50 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Ohio, United States

Emily Simpson, who first joined The Real Housewives of Orange County during its 13th season in 2018, has an estimated net worth of $900,000. She reportedly earns around $20,000 per episode for her appearances on the show.

Emily also works as an attorney and holds active law licenses in both California and Utah. She co-hosts the pop-culture and legal podcast Legally Brunette with her husband and also creates swimwear and handles event planning.

5. Alexis Bellino ($1.5 million)

Alexis Bellino at TCL Chinese Theatre on 15 December 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Brianna Bryson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alexis Bellino

: Alexis Bellino Year of birth : 1977

: 1977 Age : 49 years old (as of 2026)

: 49 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Missouri, United States

Alexis Bellino has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. During her time on RHOC, Alexis earned an estimated $175,000 per season at her peak. Her wealth also includes previous appearances on shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Hell's Kitchen, and Marriage Boot Camp.

Outside of television, Alexis has launched and managed two clothing lines: Alexis Couture and Alexis Casual. She has also invested in real estate. The reality star previously purchased a San Juan Capistrano home for $1.3 million, which was eventually listed for nearly $3 million as she began planning her wedding to fiancé John Janssen.

Another major part of her financial base came from her divorce from Jim Bellino, which included about $10,000 per month in spousal support, $6,000 per month in child support, and a $250,000 lump sum, along with debt coverage for her home, taxes, and credit cards.

4. Jennifer Pedranti ($2 million)

Jennifer Pedranti at the Beverly Hills Hotel on 29 October 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jennifer Lynn Ellsworth

Jennifer Lynn Ellsworth Date of birth: 7 July 1977

7 July 1977 Age: 48 years old (as of 2026)

years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Sand Springs, Oklahoma

Jennifer Pedranti has an estimated net worth of $2 million, placing her in the lower tier of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast. She reportedly earned $23,000 per month for her role on the reality show.

Jennifer is the co-owner of Devi Rebel Yoga, a hot yoga and wellness studio in Rancho Santa Margarita, where she earns about $50 per class. She has also expanded into hosting luxury wellness retreats in destinations like Tulum.

Her finances were heavily affected by her divorce from Will Pedranti after 18 years of marriage, during which she said she had no personal credit history or direct access to money, as reported by Bravo.

3. Tamra Judge ($3 million)

Tamra Judge at Orpheum Theatre on 7 February 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Kaitlyn Morris

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tamra Sue Judge

: Tamra Sue Judge Date of birth : 2 September 1967

: 2 September 1967 Age : 58 years old (as of 2026)

: 58 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Glendale, California, United States

Tamra Judge has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She is the longest-serving cast member in RHOC's history. She joined in Season 3, took a brief break after Season 14, and later returned. Tamra reportedly earns between $325,000 to $350,000 per season, with some estimates claiming her peak salary has reached upwards of $900,000.

Outside of TV, Tamra increases her income through projects such as The Traitors, Ultimate Girls Trip, and her podcast Two T’s in a Pod. She is also a co-founder of the wellness brand Vena CBD. Tamra co-owned and operated C.U.T. Fitness alongside her husband, Eddie Judge,

In addition, the reality star has worked on and off as a licensed real estate agent in Southern California, most notably returning to the industry in 2020.

2. Shannon Beador ($20 million)

Shannon Beador at BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 4 November 2023. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shannon Marion Storms Beador

: Shannon Marion Storms Beador Date of birth : 25 March 1964

: 25 March 1964 Age : 62 years old (as of 2026)

: 62 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shannon Beador’s net worth is estimated at $20 million. A major boost to her wealth came from her divorce from businessman David Beador, which reportedly included a $1.4 million lump sum and around $10,000 in monthly alimony for several years.

Shannon also earns a strong Bravo salary as a long-time cast member since 2014, which later reached around $600,000 per season. She launched her own lifestyle and wellness brand, Real for Real Cuisine, which features meal kits, supplements, and related products

Beador's finances have also absorbed major legal and personal expenses, including a reported $60,000 settlement with ex John Janssen.

1. Heather Dubrow ($80 million)

Heather Dubrow at The Beverly Hilton on 27 March 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Heather Paige Dubrow

: Heather Paige Dubrow Date of birth : 5 January 1969

: 5 January 1969 Age : 57 years old (as of 2026)

: 57 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

Dubrow sits at the top of The Real Housewives of Orange County wealth ranking with a massive $80 million combined net worth shared with her husband, Dr Terry Dubrow. A big part of their wealth comes from Terry Dubrow’s medical career as a top plastic surgeon in Newport Beach and his role on the hit TV show Botched.

Their fortune also grew massively through real estate, including the sale of their famous 22,000-square-foot “Dubrow Chateau” for about $55 million and several luxury property investments in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

Heather also contributes through her own career, including earlier acting roles on shows like That’s Life and Married... with Children, and her role as a top-paid cast member on RHOC. Additionally, she and Terry have expanded into business ventures, including co-authoring books like The Dubrow Diet and releasing their own skincare line, Consult Beaute.

Who is the richest housewife of Orange County?

Heather Dubrow is the richest housewife on The Real Housewives of Orange County, with an estimated net worth of $80 million.

What is Terry Dubrow’s net worth?

Dr. Terry Dubrow has an estimated net worth of $80 million. He shares most of this wealth with his wife, reality TV star Heather Dubrow.

The RHOC housewives show very different levels of wealth despite sharing the same spotlight. Some have built strong financial success through businesses, investments, and long careers, while others rely mainly on reality TV income and personal brand deals. Heather Dubrow stands far ahead of the group, with a net worth that sets her apart from the rest.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the richest Kardashian. Kim Kardashian is the richest Kardashian in 2026, with an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion, far surpassing her siblings. Kylie Jenner comes second with around $670 million.

The rest of the family’s fortunes range between $10 million and $200 million. Collectively, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is worth well over $3 billion. The family has built a massive business empire spanning shapewear, cosmetics, reality television, and tequila.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng