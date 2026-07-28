Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan have been together since 2007. The couple met as theatre co-stars. They have built a private life in New York. The duo also frequently collaborate on acclaimed indie films as actors and writers.

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan attend the US premiere of DISCLOSURE DAY (L). The couple attends the 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. Photo: Mike Coppola, Axelle (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan first met in 2007 during an Off-Broadway stage production.

The duo co-starred in multiple films, including Meek's Cutoff (2010) and Ruby Sparks (2012) .

and . They co-wrote the 2018 critically acclaimed drama Wildlife , which was Dano's directorial debut.

critically acclaimed drama , which was Dano's directorial debut. Together, the couple has two children: a daughter born in 2018 and a second child born in 2022.

Profile summary

Real name Zoe Swicord Kazan Paul Franklin Dano Gender Female Male Date of birth 9 September 1983 19 June 1984 Age (as of 2026) 42 years old 42 years old Zodiac sign Virgo Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA New York City, New York, USA Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed Caucasian Sexuality Heterosexual Heterosexual Height in feet 5'4" 5'11" Height in centimetres 163 180 Hair colour Light Brown Light Brown Eye colour Blue Blue Siblings 1 1 Relationship status In a long-term partnership In a long-term partnership Partner Paul Dano Zoe Kazan Children 2 2 children School Wildwood School Browning School, Wilton High School University Yale University Eugene Lang College Profession Actress, screenwriter, playwright Actor, director

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan's relationship timeline

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan share one of indie cinema's most enduring romances. Rather than chasing Hollywood glitz, they focus on storytelling.

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano attend the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on 19 November 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

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Dano and Kazan remain candid about how they balance love and creative work. In 2018, Dano reflected on their bond with Vulture:

Luckily, we get along. It is sometimes hard when our work becomes such a big part of our lives.

From working together to raising a family, here is how their quiet relationship has unfolded over the years.

2007: Dano and Kazan meet on an Off-Broadway stage

The couple crossed paths in 2007. They starred in the Off-Broadway play Things We Want, directed by Ethan Hawke. Dano was riding high on the success of Little Miss Sunshine (2006). Kazan, an American actress and a rising playwright, connected with him instantly.

Zoe Kazan, Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano attend the "Things We Want" Off-Broadway Opening Night After-Party at Metro Marche on 7 November 2007 in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

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Kazan later revealed to W Magazine that they shared their first kiss on stage before kissing in real life. In November 2007, they made a cosy joint appearance at the play's opening night party.

On 7 November, Dano and Kazan were pictured together at the opening night after-party for Things We Want in New York City. They posed with film director Hawke.

2008: The pair make their public debut

Dano and Kazan officially made their first joint public appearance on 24 January 2008. They walked the red carpet together for the Broadway play Come Back, Little Sheba. Zoe Kazan was starring in the production.

2010: Dano and Kazan move in together and star in Meek's Cutoff

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano attend the red carpet event for "She Said" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Centre on 13 October 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

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By 2010, the couple had reached new personal and professional milestones. Kazan moved into Dano's tiny New York studio flat. Speaking to The Guardian, Kazan later joked that sharing a studio with no walls was a terrible idea.

That same year, they co-starred in Kelly Reichardt's historical drama Meek's Cutoff. They played a young couple travelling the Oregon Trail.

2012: The couple star in Ruby Sparks

On 25 July 2012, the couple reached a major creative peak with Ruby Sparks. The American screenwriter wrote the romantic comedy-drama specifically with Dano in mind for the lead role. In the aforementioned interview with W Magazine, Kazan stated that she was inspired by her relationship with Dano while writing the film.

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano pose at the 'Ruby Sparks' Photocall during the 38th Deauville American Film Festival on 2 September 2012, in Deauville, France. Photo: Francois Durand

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In an interview with The New York Times, Dano said about the project:

For me, the best thing Zoe did was not write a film about our relationship or write us as characters... Calvin and Ruby are Calvin and Ruby; they're not Paul and Zoe.

Dano also served as executive producer. Kazan noted that writing the film helped her navigate the reality of their real-life partnership.

2014–2016: The duo attends high-profile events

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan went to the 20th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on 18 January 2014. During the show, Dano won the Best Movie Cast Award for the film Birdman. The movie also featured famous actors like Michael Keaton, Emma Stone, and Edward Norton.

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan pose at John Patrick Shanley's play "Doubt: A Parable" on Broadway at Bryant Park Grill on 29 February 2024 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

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The couple took their low-key romance to the international stage on 20 May 2015. Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan attended the Cannes Film Festival together in France to support Dano's role in the Italian drama Youth.

On 10 January 2016, Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan dressed up for the Golden Globes. Dano wore a dark blue tuxedo. Kazan chose a long, striped dress. The next month, the couple went to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.

2018: The two write Wildlife together and welcome their first child

Together, they wrote the drama Wildlife, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and English actress Carey Mulligan. The film marked Dano's directorial debut. They spent years passing the script back and forth to edit each other's work.

In August 2018, Kazan gave birth to their daughter, Alma Bay. They kept the pregnancy private. Dano later confirmed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, describing himself as exhausted and deeply in love.

2020: Zoe Kazan navigates work and parenting

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theatre on 22 September 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Crotty (modified by author0

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Kazan often highlights the importance of childcare for working parents. In January 2020, she publicly thanked her caregivers on social media. Later that year, she spoke to WHYY's Fresh Air about the complex reality of acting while raising a newborn during a pandemic. She stated:

My baby was about six months old when I started filming. It [was] really complicated for me, because my body had become totally at the behest of my child.

On 15 July 2020, she posted on X (Twitter) about the challenges of balancing motherhood and a career amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

I don't feel like I have much to say here right now but I do want to reach my arms out to every parent with small kids trying to work from home in these last months. If hugging were allowed, I'd hug you all.

2022: Kazan and Dano welcome their second child

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan arrive for "The Batman" world premiere at Josie Robertson Plaza in New York, 1 March 2022. Photo: Angela Weiss (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In late October 2022, the couple welcomed their second child. Kazan quietly debuted her baby bump at the New York Film Festival weeks earlier. She eventually confirmed the birth on the Today show while promoting her film, She Said:

Three weeks ago, our second child [was born].

The American screenwriter spoke openly about balancing work and family. She noted that both parents started intensive filming projects on the same day.

2023–present: The pair continue to support each other

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on 26 February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In January 2023, Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan stepped out for the Critics' Choice Awards together. It was one of their biggest events after their second child was born.

Kazan shared a beautiful red-carpet photo of the couple on Instagram. The next month, they also went to the SAG Awards together.

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan continue to thrive in their career as they raise their two children. The couple resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

FAQs

Who is Paul Dano? He is an American actor and film director. Who is Zoe Kazan? Zoe Kazan is an actress, playwright, and screenwriter from the United States. Are Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano in a relationship? They have been together since 2007 after they met in theatre. Do Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan have kids? The Hollywood couple share two children. When is Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano's wedding? They have never had a public wedding. The couple prefers to forego traditional marriage while remaining deeply committed. Are Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan married? Despite online rumours, industry records confirm they are not legally married. Are Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan still together? They have been together for nearly two decades and co-parent their family in New York.

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan have built a romantic and creative legacy that defies Hollywood norms. From Off-Broadway beginnings to raising a family, they consistently choose substance over fame. By guarding their privacy and letting their artwork speak, they remain one of cinema's most enduring couples.

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