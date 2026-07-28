Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan's relationship timeline — from co-stars to one of Hollywood's quietest love
Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan have been together since 2007. The couple met as theatre co-stars. They have built a private life in New York. The duo also frequently collaborate on acclaimed indie films as actors and writers.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan's relationship timeline
- 2007: Dano and Kazan meet on an Off-Broadway stage
- 2008: The pair make their public debut
- 2010: Dano and Kazan move in together and star in Meek's Cutoff
- 2012: The couple star in Ruby Sparks
- 2014–2016: The duo attends high-profile events
- 2018: The two write Wildlife together and welcome their first child
- 2020: Zoe Kazan navigates work and parenting
- 2022: Kazan and Dano welcome their second child
- 2023–present: The pair continue to support each other
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan first met in 2007 during an Off-Broadway stage production.
- The duo co-starred in multiple films, including Meek's Cutoff (2010) and Ruby Sparks (2012).
- They co-wrote the 2018 critically acclaimed drama Wildlife, which was Dano's directorial debut.
- Together, the couple has two children: a daughter born in 2018 and a second child born in 2022.
Profile summary
Real name
Zoe Swicord Kazan
Paul Franklin Dano
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
9 September 1983
19 June 1984
Age (as of 2026)
42 years old
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Gemini
Place of birth
Los Angeles, California, USA
New York City, New York, USA
Current residence
Brooklyn, New York, USA
Brooklyn, New York, USA
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Caucasian
Sexuality
Heterosexual
Heterosexual
Height in feet
5'4"
5'11"
Height in centimetres
163
180
Hair colour
Light Brown
Light Brown
Eye colour
Blue
Blue
Siblings
1
1
Relationship status
In a long-term partnership
In a long-term partnership
Partner
Paul Dano
Zoe Kazan
Children
2
2 children
School
Wildwood School
Browning School, Wilton High School
University
Yale University
Eugene Lang College
Profession
Actress, screenwriter, playwright
Actor, director
Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan's relationship timeline
Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan share one of indie cinema's most enduring romances. Rather than chasing Hollywood glitz, they focus on storytelling.
Dano and Kazan remain candid about how they balance love and creative work. In 2018, Dano reflected on their bond with Vulture:
Luckily, we get along. It is sometimes hard when our work becomes such a big part of our lives.
From working together to raising a family, here is how their quiet relationship has unfolded over the years.
2007: Dano and Kazan meet on an Off-Broadway stage
The couple crossed paths in 2007. They starred in the Off-Broadway play Things We Want, directed by Ethan Hawke. Dano was riding high on the success of Little Miss Sunshine (2006). Kazan, an American actress and a rising playwright, connected with him instantly.
Kazan later revealed to W Magazine that they shared their first kiss on stage before kissing in real life. In November 2007, they made a cosy joint appearance at the play's opening night party.
On 7 November, Dano and Kazan were pictured together at the opening night after-party for Things We Want in New York City. They posed with film director Hawke.
2008: The pair make their public debut
Dano and Kazan officially made their first joint public appearance on 24 January 2008. They walked the red carpet together for the Broadway play Come Back, Little Sheba. Zoe Kazan was starring in the production.
2010: Dano and Kazan move in together and star in Meek's Cutoff
By 2010, the couple had reached new personal and professional milestones. Kazan moved into Dano's tiny New York studio flat. Speaking to The Guardian, Kazan later joked that sharing a studio with no walls was a terrible idea.
That same year, they co-starred in Kelly Reichardt's historical drama Meek's Cutoff. They played a young couple travelling the Oregon Trail.
2012: The couple star in Ruby Sparks
On 25 July 2012, the couple reached a major creative peak with Ruby Sparks. The American screenwriter wrote the romantic comedy-drama specifically with Dano in mind for the lead role. In the aforementioned interview with W Magazine, Kazan stated that she was inspired by her relationship with Dano while writing the film.
In an interview with The New York Times, Dano said about the project:
For me, the best thing Zoe did was not write a film about our relationship or write us as characters... Calvin and Ruby are Calvin and Ruby; they're not Paul and Zoe.
Dano also served as executive producer. Kazan noted that writing the film helped her navigate the reality of their real-life partnership.
2014–2016: The duo attends high-profile events
Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan went to the 20th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on 18 January 2014. During the show, Dano won the Best Movie Cast Award for the film Birdman. The movie also featured famous actors like Michael Keaton, Emma Stone, and Edward Norton.
The couple took their low-key romance to the international stage on 20 May 2015. Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan attended the Cannes Film Festival together in France to support Dano's role in the Italian drama Youth.
On 10 January 2016, Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan dressed up for the Golden Globes. Dano wore a dark blue tuxedo. Kazan chose a long, striped dress. The next month, the couple went to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.
2018: The two write Wildlife together and welcome their first child
Together, they wrote the drama Wildlife, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and English actress Carey Mulligan. The film marked Dano's directorial debut. They spent years passing the script back and forth to edit each other's work.
In August 2018, Kazan gave birth to their daughter, Alma Bay. They kept the pregnancy private. Dano later confirmed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, describing himself as exhausted and deeply in love.
2020: Zoe Kazan navigates work and parenting
Kazan often highlights the importance of childcare for working parents. In January 2020, she publicly thanked her caregivers on social media. Later that year, she spoke to WHYY's Fresh Air about the complex reality of acting while raising a newborn during a pandemic. She stated:
My baby was about six months old when I started filming. It [was] really complicated for me, because my body had become totally at the behest of my child.
On 15 July 2020, she posted on X (Twitter) about the challenges of balancing motherhood and a career amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
I don't feel like I have much to say here right now but I do want to reach my arms out to every parent with small kids trying to work from home in these last months. If hugging were allowed, I'd hug you all.
2022: Kazan and Dano welcome their second child
In late October 2022, the couple welcomed their second child. Kazan quietly debuted her baby bump at the New York Film Festival weeks earlier. She eventually confirmed the birth on the Today show while promoting her film, She Said:
Three weeks ago, our second child [was born].
The American screenwriter spoke openly about balancing work and family. She noted that both parents started intensive filming projects on the same day.
2023–present: The pair continue to support each other
In January 2023, Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan stepped out for the Critics' Choice Awards together. It was one of their biggest events after their second child was born.
Kazan shared a beautiful red-carpet photo of the couple on Instagram. The next month, they also went to the SAG Awards together.
Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan continue to thrive in their career as they raise their two children. The couple resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States.
FAQs
- Who is Paul Dano? He is an American actor and film director.
- Who is Zoe Kazan? Zoe Kazan is an actress, playwright, and screenwriter from the United States.
- Are Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano in a relationship? They have been together since 2007 after they met in theatre.
- Do Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan have kids? The Hollywood couple share two children.
- When is Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano's wedding? They have never had a public wedding. The couple prefers to forego traditional marriage while remaining deeply committed.
- Are Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan married? Despite online rumours, industry records confirm they are not legally married.
- Are Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan still together? They have been together for nearly two decades and co-parent their family in New York.
Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan have built a romantic and creative legacy that defies Hollywood norms. From Off-Broadway beginnings to raising a family, they consistently choose substance over fame. By guarding their privacy and letting their artwork speak, they remain one of cinema's most enduring couples.
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Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.